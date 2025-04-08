MSC Reinforces SAPR Commitment Ashore and Afloat

Photo By Grady Fontana | LAEM CHABANG, Thailand—Lisa Wimbush, Afloat and Ashore Victim Advocate, Military...... read more read more Photo By Grady Fontana | LAEM CHABANG, Thailand—Lisa Wimbush, Afloat and Ashore Victim Advocate, Military Sealift Command, conducts Sexual Assault, Prevention and Response (SAPR) training for the crew of submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) aboard the vessel, Feb. 7, 2025. The SAPR program is a victim-centric program that offers crisis intervention for sexual assault victims, education, awareness, and comprehensive training. (Photo by Grady T. Fontana) see less | View Image Page

Each April, the Department of Defense observes Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM), a time set aside to reaffirm its collective commitment to eliminating sexual assault and fostering a culture of dignity, respect, and accountability throughout the force. This year’s theme is STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate.



For Military Sealift Command (MSC), this commitment holds unique weight.



Whether underway or in port, aboard USNS vessels or forward-deployed in support of the fleet, the mission depends on trust—trust in shipmates or civilian mariners, trust in leadership, and trust in the MSC culture.



According to Tina L. Carter, Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) Program Manager, MSC, sexual assault undermines that trust. It degrades morale, disrupts cohesion, and weakens mission readiness.



“That’s why SAAPM is more than just a designated month on the calendar—it’s a vital reminder that we all share responsibility for creating and maintaining a safe working environment, regardless of rank, billet, or time in service,” said Carter. “Whether you’re a mariner on your fifth deployment or a new crew member stepping aboard for the first time, you are part of a team—and a culture—that must be built on respect, vigilance, and mutual support.”



Annual SAPR training is a cornerstone of that responsibility. It provides a consistent, command-wide opportunity to reinforce policies, clarify reporting options, and empower individuals to recognize and stop harmful behaviors.



At MSC, with a globally distributed workforce and hybrid crews of civil service mariners, contracted personnel, and Navy leadership, that consistency is especially important.



“Every year brings new crewmembers, evolving dynamics, and fresh challenges—especially in the close-quarters environment of a ship at sea,” said Carter. “Training helps ensure that every civilian mariner and Sailor aboard understands how to be an active bystander, how to support a victim, and how to uphold the standards, no matter where ships operate.”



While virtual training platforms can be useful, there is no substitute for face-to-face SAPR training conducted aboard a ship. In-person training brings these critical conversations directly into the spaces where crewmembers live and work—into the passageways, mess decks, and common areas where real-life interactions occur.



“The annual face-to-face SAPR training is mandatory for MSC civilian mariners,” said Carter. “It allows the crew to speak openly about issues that are happening on the ship. Face-to-face sessions allow facilitators to read the room, encourage engagement, and adapt to the unique culture aboard each vessel.”



More importantly, face-to-face SAPR training humanizes the topic. Talking about sexual assault prevention isn’t just about rules—it’s about real people, real consequences, and a shared responsibility to protect one another at sea, according to Carter.



“Shipboard life can be isolating, and trust among crew is paramount. That’s why it’s essential to create an environment where everyone feels safe to speak up, report concerns, and know that they will be heard and supported,” said Carter. “Conducting SAPR training on board, in person, shows that leadership takes this responsibility seriously and that the mission of care and accountability is always present—even in the middle of the ocean.”



The team from headquarters, which also includes Lisa A. Wimbush, Afloat and Ashore Victim Advocate, splits the crew into two groups--officers and crew—and simultaneously trains the groups, with Carter training the officers and Wimbush training the crew.



In February, Carter and Wimbush were in Thailand training personnel from various ships. Thailand was just one stop from a schedule that sees the MSC team globetrotting the world meeting ships for face-to-face training.



“We train simultaneously for multiple reasons,” said Carter. “First reason is to not take up much of their time. They are limited in how much time they have. Second reason is we don’t want to stovepipe information from them. There are some things leadership needs to know, that may not be relevant to the crew.”



Wimbush detailed the importance of continuous emphasis on SAPR.



“Prevention is not a one-time event. It is a continuous effort, reinforced by consistent training, engaged leadership, and crews who look out for one another,” said Wimbush. “Let’s ensure that this SAAPM isn’t just about awareness—but about action.”



MSC directs and supports operations for approximately 140 civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, perform a variety of support services, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed U.S. forces.



MSC Far East supports the U.S. 7th Fleet and ensures approximately 50 ships in the Indo-Pacific Region are manned, trained, and equipped to deliver essential supplies, fuel, cargo, and equipment to warfighters, both at sea and on shore. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.