Hundreds of Fort McCoy family members attend 2025 MOMC Movie Night event

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy family members participate in the 2025 Month of the Military Child Family Movie Night event April 4, 2025, in building 905 at Fort McCoy, Wis. The event, coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR), included the playing of the movie "Moana 2," and included games and a free pizza dinner for attendees. And hundreds of military family members took advantage of the event. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

Fort McCoy kicked off April as Month of the Military Child with the Family Movie Night on April 4 in building 905 at the installation.



The event, coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR), included the playing of the movie “Moana 2,” and included games and a free pizza dinner for attendees. And hundreds of military family members took advantage of the event.



DFMWR Director Scott Abell said this was the first year the event was held in the bigger building 905 versus previous years.



“It’s a popular event so we moved it here to accommodate more people,” Abell said.



The event had previously been in McCoy’ Community Center, DFMWR officials said, but the popularity of the movie event meant they needed more space. And in 2025, they did need the space.



Building 905 is one of Fort McCoy’s community buildings used for events like this. It’s often home to big meetings, town hall events, changes of command, and more. It was originally built in 1942 and has served as an officer’s club in the past along as well as other functions.



For this event, games included a ring toss, inflatable bowling, “stuff a cow” stuffed animal craft, and more.



In welcoming everyone, Abell wanted everyone to have a good time.



“Welcome to Movie Night,” Abell said. “Tonight, let’s relax, enjoy each other’s company, and celebrate these amazing young people. Why don’t we all give the young kids a round of applause.”



Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez was also there with her daughter to enjoy the event. She also provided opening welcome comments.



“Ladies and gentlemen, thank you so much for taking time out of your busy schedule to celebrate the Month of the Military Child here at our wonderful facility,” Baez said. “I’m not going to sit here and brag about the sacrifices and the things that a military child goes through because every person in here knows what that is. Every parent here, every child here knows exactly the sacrifices and all the things that our youngsters endure as we PCS, as we move from one location to the other, and more.



“So tonight we have a night of entertainment, a night to celebrate, a night to embrace these wonderful young children and young adults around here who serve the same way that we serve,” Baez said. “They serve the same years that we serve. So, thank you so much to all of our military children. Thank you so much for your service, thank you so much for your sacrifices and to your mom, your dad, and everybody around you. We appreciate you and appreciate the sacrifices that you make. We know that you serve alongside with us, and we are super proud of you. You guys are strong and resilient and not everybody can do this.”



Baez also noted there are other planned events for the monthly observance, including Easter Eggstravaganza as well as a county event in Sparta at the end of April.



“Thank you all for coming by to celebrate,” Baez said.



According to the Department of Defense (DOD), the department “celebrates military children during the month of April. There are more than 1.6 million military children who face many challenges and unique experiences as a result of their parents’ service,” states the DOD spotlight at https://www.defense.gov/Spotlights/Month-of-the-Military-Child. “While military members serve around the world, we often forget the challenges faced by their children. Military families move on average every two to three years, impacting military children through changing schools and support networks.



“Each year, the DOD joins national, state and local government, schools, military serving organizations, companies and private citizens in celebrating military children and the sacrifices they make,” the website states.



Learn more about Month of the Military Child events at Fort McCoy by visiting the Fort McCoy DFMWR Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/mccoymwr.



