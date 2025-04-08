I MEF Sailor of the Year - The Standard of Navy Medicine

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jennifer Andrade | U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Velikic, a hospital corpsman with 1st Medical...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Jennifer Andrade | U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Velikic, a hospital corpsman with 1st Medical Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, poses for a portrait after an award ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 31, 2025. Velikic was named Senior Sailor of the Year for his superior performance of duties, positive attitude and dedication to mission accomplishment. The ceremony acknowledges the hard work, accomplishments and sacrifices made over the last year by the service members and their families in support of I MEF mission success. Velikic is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Andrade) see less | View Image Page

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – U.S. Navy Petty Officer First Class Andrew Velikic, a Surface Force Independent Duty Corpsman with 1st Medical Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, was named the 2024 I MEF Sailor of the Year on March 31, 2025. A native of Rockland, New York, Velikic earned the distinction for his operational capabilities, leadership, and mentorship within one of the Navy’s most demanding enlisted roles.



“He’s our top leader, he’s our top mission-capable IDC, and he is the future of Navy medicine,” said U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Max Elia, the Charlie Company senior enlisted leader with 1st Medical Battalion. “Putting him up was never even a question, because that’s what I want every junior Sailor to emulate right there.” Though his path to military service wasn’t always certain, Velikic knew he wanted a career in medicine. The Navy provided a route where he could serve others and pursue that calling. “I was always interested in medicine to a certain extent, just because it was something where you could be afforded an opportunity to help people,” said Velikic. “I looked into the Navy, saw corpsman as a route and learned about Fleet Marine Force corpsmen, so I decided that’s what I wanted to do.”



Early in his career, Velikic chose to serve with Marines, where he could integrate into small-unit operations while continuing to develop as a medical professional.



“I wanted to be a part of the action and still have a hand in the medicine side of things,” said Velikic. “So, as a greenside corpsman with 1st Marine Division, I was able to do everything an 0311 Infantry Rifleman Marine was doing – plus medicine.”



Velikic later set his sights on becoming an IDC, one of the most technically demanding roles available to U.S. Navy hospital corpsmen. IDC qualified Sailors serve as primary medical providers in remote or independent environments, often without direct oversight from a physician.



“For corpsmen, everyone thinks of an IDC as the pinnacle of the rate, because you are the subject matter expert within the corpsman community,” said Velikic. “As an IDC, we’re trusted to operate as a physician’s assistant – to take care of patients and manage treatment plans, independently of an actual doctor. This allows us to remain operational, go forward, and keep doctors in safer areas.”



In addition to his clinical responsibilities, Velikic has taken on wide-ranging leadership roles, supporting distributed operations and mentoring junior Sailors across the battalion.



“He has to be a master of preventive medicine – like entomology, industrial health, and environmental analysis – to make sure that where the Marines are setting up is actually an acceptable area and no one is going to get sick,” said Elia. “That kind of expertise, combined with logistics coordination, getting his team the supplies they need in remote locations, all while continuing to guide and mentor anywhere from 40 to 60 junior Sailors – that’s what sets him apart.”



Velikic continually sets himself apart from other senior Sailors by mentoring his juniors and helping them to achieve greatness long after he’s gone.



“He empowers them to grow and succeed,” said U.S. Navy Lt. Julianna Breen, the Charlie Company executive officer with 1st Medical Battalion.



“He mentored his junior Sailors to take his place one day,” said U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Alvaro Galo, the Charlie Company Commander of 1st Medical Battalion. That’s what the Navy expects of its leaders -- not only mentor, but to prepare the next generation to take on those roles.”



According to his mentors and peers, Velikic’s strength as a leader lies in his consistency and commitment to the Sailors and Marines he serves with.



“The higher up you go and the more responsibilities you have, it’s really easy to lose sight of the individuals you’re leading,” said Elia. “HM1 never loses that. He always stops, invests that time, and leads with purpose – and through that, his Sailors trust him.”



Just after being named the 2024 I MEF Sailor of the Year, Velikic has now earned the prestigious title of Fleet Marine Force Senior IDC of the Year. Through unmatched skill, dedicated mentorship, and an unwavering commitment to the mission, Velikic continues to set the standard for excellence within the Navy’s corpsman community.