ROTC students test joint operations in Operations Eagle Claw Exercise at Hill AFB

Photo By Cynthia Griggs | A midshipman from the University of Utah's Navy and Marine Reserve Officers' Training Corps clears a structure during a field training exercise March 28, 2025, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Cadets and midshipmen from the university's Air Force, Navy and Marine ROTC programs descended on Hill to participate in a joint training exercise simulating a rescue operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah --

Cadets and midshipmen from the University of Utah’s Air Force, Navy and Marine Reserve Officers’ Training Corps programs descended on Hill Air Force Base, Utah to participate in a joint-training exercise coordinated by Hill’s 775th Civil Engineering Group, 75th Security Forces Squadron, 75th Logistics Readiness Squadron, and the 75th Medical Group.



The exercise, called Operation Eagle Claw Field Training Exercise, simulated a rescue operation incorporating lessons learned from the failed Operation Eagle Claw. Cadets and midshipmen were tested on cross-branch coordination, decision-making, and operational execution through multiple phases of infiltration, staging, and assault to achieve their objectives.



Operation Eagle Claw was an ill-fated military joint operation on April 24, 1980, that attempted to rescue 53 American hostages held at the U.S. Embassy in Tehran. The mission failed, ending with eight U.S. service members dead and no hostages rescued due to numerous unforeseen circumstances, breakdowns in the communication chain, and an overall lack of joint interoperability.



According to Tech. Sgt. Wesley Dickinson, an assistant professor at AFROTC Detachment 850, cadets typically do not receive much joint branch exposure until they have been commissioned, and he believes that is too late. The Operation Eagle Claw simulation was his idea.



“Over 50 Air Force, Navy, and Marine ROTC cadets hit the ground, forming a joint task force for the first time in our unit’s history. Operating in an unfamiliar environment with minimal prior intelligence on their objective, they adapted rapidly to the challenges of a high-stakes hostage rescue mission,” said Dickinson.



The exercise consisted of three phases: infiltration, staging and transition; and assault and rescue; and took place at three locations on Hill Air Force Base. Several of Hill’s squadrons provided volunteer Airmen to play the part of hostile forces and hostage victims, and assisted ROTC leaders in evaluating the cadets and midshipmen during the exercise.



“They dispersed across the base, solved puzzles, worked through the challenges, reconnected with each other, built a forward operating base, defended against attacks from security forces and EOD, and, at the very end, they rescued the hostages that were being held,” Dickinson said.



He said the future military leaders gained hands-on experience in Agile Combat Employment, joint integration, tactical combat casualty care, land navigation, close-quarters battle, convoy operations, and base defense—each essential to preparing them for modern military operations.



“Facing unforeseen obstacles and closing windows of opportunity, they demonstrated discipline, initiative, and decisive action under pressure,” said Dickinson. “Their ability to communicate, capitalize on each other’s strengths, and function as a cohesive unit proved critical to securing mission success and rescuing the hostages in the final hour of the exercise."



The cadets and midshipmen learned more than tactics and techniques. Dickinson said the most significant takeaway was the necessity of a clear chain of command and the ability to make rapid, informed decisions in dynamic environments, which will equip them to lead with adaptability, confidence, and decisiveness in high-stakes scenarios.



“The exercise was a resounding success, demonstrating the professionalism, adaptability, and teamwork of all involved. The collaboration between Hill and our ROTC units made this ambitious effort possible, laying the foundation for what we hope becomes an annual event,” Dickinson said.