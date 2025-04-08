Volk Field Airmen host training for NATO counterparts

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Paul Gorman | U.S. Airmen assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 128th Air Control Squadron,...... read more read more Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Paul Gorman | U.S. Airmen assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 128th Air Control Squadron, fascilitate a training mission for airspace control and surveillance specialists from multiple NATO countries March 31, 2025, at Volk Field Air National Guard Base in Camp Douglas, Wisconsin. The Air National Guard members hosted the training exercise for their military counterparts from Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Hungary March 23 through April 3 as part of the National Guard's State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Gorman) (Elements on monitors obscured for OPSEC) see less | View Image Page

Airmen assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 128th Air Control Squadron conducted airspace control training for members of four NATO partner nations March 25 through April 3 at Volk Field Air National Guard Base.



The training exercise was part of the National Guard’s State Partnership Program which has grown to foster more than 105 military-to-military partnerships worldwide since its establishment in 1993.



Maj. Cedar Hamilton, air battle manager for the squadron, was instrumental in coordinating the SPP training for eight airspace control and surveillance specialists from the Estonian, Hungarian, Latvian and Lithuanian air forces.



“The exercise is usually hosted by the 123rd Air Control Squadron in Ohio,” said Hamilton. “But when a tasking conflict prevented them from doing so, we were delighted to conduct the training here at Volk Field.”



Lt. Col. Shonn Breton, the 128th Air Control Squadron commander, recognized the efforts by his Airmen to plan and properly execute the training.



“The extra legwork hasn’t been more than our folks could handle, and the feedback has been very good,” said Breton. “We would definitely embrace the opportunity to do it again if asked.”



2nd Lt. Gete Suurraid, a flight controller with the Estonian Air Force, relayed that the knowledge gained during her visit will allow for more realistic training scenarios back home.



“I think the whole crew, including the other nation detachments who are here, have really enjoyed it,” said Suurraid. ”There’s so much to learn from the U.S. squadrons, and it’s been a great opportunity.”



The two-week training event included academics and simulated missions to exercise control methods for both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions. The skills adopted during this training will better prepare the participants to work with 5th generation fighter aircraft at their home units.



Maj. Martynas Burokas was one of three members of the Lithuanian Air Force to attend the exercise. As both a seasoned fighter controller and instructor, he will be returning home to teach others about updated aircraft control methods driven by the latest U.S. technology.



“I am able to learn new things, new techniques, new tactics, new ways of controlling aircraft,” said Burokas. “All the new things which were recently developed for use by the U.S. Air Force.”



The final day of training provided the opportunity for the participants to share their own practices and experience managing military airspace in their respective countries.



“Hosting our Baltic counterparts was a tremendous honor,” said Hamilton. “The opportunity to share techniques and procedures has been invaluable to increasing familiarity and interoperability with our NATO partners.”