Fort Buchanan Clinic Enhances Patient Service with New Technology

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO – Leaders at the Rodriguez Army Health Clinic (RAHC) announced, April 7, the launch of the Patient Queuing Notification System (PQNS), also known as the "Q-Flow system," designed to streamline services for the military community at the medical facility.



The PQNS improves patient flow and enhances service delivery by managing wait times and capturing data on the various categories of beneficiaries visiting the clinic.



According to Lt. Col. Faustino Rodriguez, the medical treatment facility director and RAHC commander, the Q-Flow system significantly boosts efficiency by prioritizing patients based on their service status.



"This system uses a built-in algorithm to prioritize patients, ensuring that active-duty service members in uniform receive prompt attention over other beneficiaries. For example, if a service member visits for their Periodic Health Assessment, they are given top priority. This prioritization also applies to laboratory and pharmacy services throughout the day," Rodriguez explained.



To use the PQNS, patients can either scan their Common Access Card or manually enter their information. Once validated, the system generates a ticket number for the patient, which can be used to wait for service. The ticket number is announced via a speaker or displayed on a monitor in the waiting room.



Alexander Marrero, the information technology specialist and PQNS manager at RAHC, highlighted the efficiency improvements brought about by the Q-Flow system.



"The waiting room is equipped with a monitor and speaker where patients can see or hear their ticket number. It also provides an estimated wait time and indicates the window or service associated with that number—for instance, pharmacy or laboratory services. For laboratory services, a technician will escort the patient for security reasons," Marrero stated.

The system also offers flexibility for patients.



Marrero noted, "Patients who have other errands can leave the clinic, and the system will continue counting their number throughout the day. When they return, they simply scan their number again, and the system will hold their place in line for service."



RAHC constantly tests and updates the Q-Flow system to enhance its algorithm and optimize clinical processes. Supervisors can analyze and adjust operations to identify and resolve bottlenecks, ensuring smoother service delivery.



According to Rodriguez, feedback received through the Interactive Customer Evaluation (ICE) system has been overwhelmingly positive. Service members, their spouses, and retirees have praised the PQNS for its efficiency and user-friendly approach.



For more information about RAHC initiatives, visit https://www.facebook.com/people/Rodriguez-Army-Health-Clinic-Fort-Buchanan/61566089503493/



With an annual budget exceeding $500 million, Fort Buchanan supports approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. The installation serves as a readiness enhancement platform, ensuring military personnel are prepared for deployment anytime and anywhere.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2025 Date Posted: 04.10.2025 16:53 Story ID: 495054 Location: PR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Buchanan Clinic Enhances Patient Service with New Technology, by Carlos Cuebas and David Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.