Military spouses: A small step makes a big impact

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – Amber Snyder knows life can get busy and that having a loved one in the military can sometimes feel isolating for their families. But she encourages family members to take one small step to bridge the gaps.



Snyder is a specialist employed by the Pennsylvania National Guard, focusing on Soldier and family readiness programs, and recently completed the Army’s Spouse Leadership Development Course.



The course is a 40-hour program that prepares senior enlisted spouses for leadership support roles in the military community. It covers leadership development, conflict resolution, public speaking, team building and military family programs.



The course also fosters peer support networks and open discussions on challenges facing military families. Graduates gain skills to enhance readiness, morale and effective command support.



The course is offered several times a year at Fort Bliss, Texas, with options for in-person, virtual and self-paced learning.



“Even with my 15 years of experience working for the Pennsylvania National Guard’s family program office, the course reignited my dedication for supporting our military families,” Snyder said. “It reminded me why we do what we do, and how vital it is to stay engaged.”



She added that she highly recommends the course to all eligible spouses, regardless of their current level of involvement with their Soldier and Family Readiness Groups.



Soldier and Family Readiness Groups are overseen by unit commanders and are comprised of Soldiers, civilian employees, family members and volunteers. They provide mutual support and assistance, helping commanders prepare Soldiers and families for deployments.



The Friday before Mother’s Day is celebrated as Military Spouse Appreciation Day. Every May, and throughout the year, the U.S. Department of Defense recognizes the strength and contributions of nearly one million military spouses and offers extra support and activities focused on real-world needs.



Oftentimes that extra support is found within the community of spouses whose support for their service members is vital to the U.S. military’s readiness and capabilities.



So, what is the small step that Snyder encourages?



“Connect with your service member’s unit,” Snyder said. “Get to know other families and take pride in being part of the incredible Pennsylvania National Guard family.”

