African Land Forces Summit 2025 concludes in Ghana

Photo By Staff Sgt. Aaliyah Craven | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Andrew Gainey, commanding general, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF),speaks during the closing ceremony of the African Land Forces Summit (ALFS) 2025 in Accra, Ghana, April 10. Sponsored by the U.S. Army Chief of Staff and co-hosted by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) and the Ghana Armed Forces, ALFS 2025 brings together senior leaders from across Africa and other partner nations, April 7-10, 2025, in Accra, Ghana, to address shared security challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Aaliyah Craven)

ACCRA, Ghana – U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) concluded the African Land Forces Summit (ALFS) 2025 today with a closing ceremony.



Sponsored by the U.S. Army chief of staff, ALFS 25 ran from April 7–10 and brought together land force commanders from nearly 40 African countries, other partner nations, academic thought leaders, and government officials for open dialogue about shared challenges. This year’s theme was “Optimizing Land Forces for the Emerging Security Environment.”



“This week reminded us of the importance of partnerships. It was an absolute honor to meet with the great leaders in this room and to co-host this fantastic summit with such a great partner,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Andrew Gainey, commanding general, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa.



In line with the summit’s message of partnership, he urged participants to turn insights into action, stressing the importance of unity and shared purpose in Africa’s security development journey.



“As we conclude another successful summit, I encourage all of you to apply the valuable lessons learned and to continue to work together to build the multinational connections,” Gainey.



GAF served as the co-host and host nation for the event alongside SETAF-AF. Throughout the week, land forces commanders from across Africa engaged in discussions guided by subject-matter experts.



“It has been a great opportunity for strategic engagements, insightful deliberations and networking,” said Maj. Gen. Lawrence Gbetanu, Chief of the Army Staff, Ghana Armed Forces.



Ernest Brogya Genfi, the deputy minister of defence, Ghana, who officially closed the summit, emphasized that the success of the summit is not only marked by the weight of deliberations and valuable ideas, but also the opportunities it created for strategic engagement and networking.



“This summit has been a breeding ground for the development of bilateral and multilateral agreements to address our common defence and security challenges,” Genfi continued.



“Ghana remains steadfast in our commitment to play leading roles in arrangements such as this which provides a platform for our allies and friendly nations to deliberate on our common challenges,” said Genfi.