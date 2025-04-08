Fort Buchanan and the Local Community Unite to Protect Military Children

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO — Col. John D. Samples, the installation commanding officer, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kimberly D. Bergman-Gándara, the Garrison command sergeant major, signed the Child Abuse Prevention Month and Month of the Military Child Campaign Proclamation at Building 1110, April 4.



The event highlighted the installation's commitment to safeguarding children while recognizing the sacrifices made by military families.



Approximately 55 children participated by stamping their hands on the proclamation, symbolizing their unique contributions as part of military families.



Wilda Díaz, Family Advocacy Program (FAP) manager and director of Army Community Services (ACS), emphasized that the Child Abuse Prevention Month and Month of the Military Child Campaign Proclamation is a critical step in ensuring community safety. She stressed the shared responsibility to protect children.



"The community must unite to prevent and eliminate child abuse. Abused children may carry trauma into adulthood, which can affect their families. Legal frameworks such as Army Regulation 608-18 (FAP), Law 57 in Puerto Rico, and the Talia Law (2013) mandate reporting and protection, underscoring our collective duty to safeguard children," said Díaz.



The Family Advocacy Program regulation directs the Army to prevent, identify, report, and address child abuse and domestic violence. This regulatory guidance ensures comprehensive support for victims, holds offenders accountable, and promotes education to strengthen family resilience within Army communities. These efforts highlight the Army's commitment to creating a safe and healthy environment for military families.



For Samples, having children stamp their hands on the proclamation was a meaningful act that symbolized their important role within military families.



"Service members choose to serve out of love for their country, but military children don't sign up—they serve and sacrifice alongside their parents who wear the uniform. So, your hand stamp here on the proclamation is equivalent to the signature of your service member," expressed Samples.



Díaz invited the entire Fort Buchanan community to participate in the efforts to prevent child abuse.



"I would like to invite the entire installation community. It's an amazing place to be, and we work hand-in-hand with various partner and professional agencies across the island, including protective forces, shelters, the Department of the Family, social work services, and legal agencies from both the military and civilian sectors. This collaboration is why Fort Buchanan has an effective prevention program. It's not just one person’s responsibility; it's everyone involved," said Díaz.



The partnership between the local community and the installation to protect military children demonstrates how Fort Buchanan Army families are an integral part of the communities they serve.



For further education and training on child abuse prevention, contact the ACS Family Advocacy Program at 787-707-3709 or 787-707-3292. The program provides clinical treatment and educational prevention and is open to military personnel, civilians, and family members.



With an annual budget exceeding $500 million, Fort Buchanan supports a military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. Fort Buchanan’s mission is to serve as a readiness enhancement platform and facilitate the deployment of military personnel anywhere, at any time.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2025 Date Posted: 04.10.2025 16:13 Story ID: 495050 Location: PR Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Buchanan and the Local Community Unite to Protect Military Children, by Carlos Cuebas and David Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.