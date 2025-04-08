April events highlight Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

Each year, the month of April is a time when the Army places special emphasis on awareness and prevention of incidents of sexual assault.



The theme for the 2025 Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) this year is “STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate.” It focuses on promoting an Army founded on safety and respect for Soldiers, families and Army civilians.



“All members of our Army team have the ability to look out for one another, trust each other, and help ensure each other’s safety. We must all work together as leaders, Soldiers, and Army career professionals, to build comradery and trust amongst the ranks,” said Shana C. Morris, Fort Novosel’s lead sexual assault response coordinator.



“Doing so allows our Army team to focus on readiness, and eliminate harmful behaviors by preventing sexual harassment, sexual assault, and associated retaliation. It just takes one person to intervene, step forward, and stop sexual harassment or sexual assault from occurring. That one person has the courage to say something and protect an individual who may not be able to do so themselves,” Morris said.



One way the Army works toward eliminating harmful behaviors is by promoting awareness.



“The Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention Office supports awareness events throughout the month of April which allows us to come together as a cohesive team and community to support our survivors, bring education to prevention efforts, and work together towards the elimination of sexual harassment and sexual assault,” Morris said.



Events at Fort Novosel scheduled in April include:

• SHARP “Amazing Race”- April 17

• SAAPM Mural Competition - Deadline: April 18

• Strikeout Sexual Assault - Bowling Tournament - April 25

• Denim Day – April 30



Civilians are also encouraged to wear the color teal every Tuesday throughout the month of April to help raise awareness and in support of all who have been affected by sexual assaults within the community.



This month, and throughout the year, members of the Army team are encouraged to step forward and use their personal and collective strength to prevent and respond to sexual harassment and assault.



“This month particularly allows us time to provide education on the Army’s first stand-alone SHARP Regulation, Army Regulation 600-52. It highlights significant changes in how the SHARP program is implemented,” Morris said.



The intent of the changes is to enhance prevention and implement the new SHARP workforce model to professionalize personnel, reduce reporting barriers and improve victim advocacy. It centers on the idea that protecting its people strengthens the Army.



The SHARP program moved to an installation model where the commanding general has direct oversight of all SHARP professionals, better ensuring appropriate victim care and support.



“Another change is reporting options of Sexual Harassment. The SHARP office has generated an anonymous reporting QR code. This code is for sexual harassment reporting only and goes directly to the SHARP office for review and processing. This streamlines reporting efforts for those who would like to remain anonymous,” Morris said.



“The SHARP program is moving from a response program to a prevention program allowing us the opportunity to provide prevention efforts across the installation, enabling us to continue our efforts in education and eliminating sexual harassment and sexual assault,” Morris said.



For more information about the scheduled events in April, SAAPM or the SHARP program, contact Bobby Ewing, SHARP Prevention Specialist at 255-2512.



Fort Novosel SHARP Hotline 334-470-6629

DoD Safe Helpline 1-877-995-5247

www.safehelpline.org

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2025 Date Posted: 04.10.2025 15:27 Story ID: 495046 Location: FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, April events highlight Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, by Kelly Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.