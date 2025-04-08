U.S. Marine Corps Engineer School Dedication Ceremony

Photo By Michelle Cornell | U.S. Navy Captain David Jayne, commanding officer for Office in Charge of Construction...... read more read more Photo By Michelle Cornell | U.S. Navy Captain David Jayne, commanding officer for Office in Charge of Construction Florence (left) meets with U.S. Army Major Brad Bynum and wife, the brother and sister-in-law of late U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sergeant Jason A. Rogers during a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony for Military Construction (MILCON) Project 1312, now named “Rogers Hall”. The ceremony took place on Friday, April 4, 2025, for the new United States Marine Corps Engineer School (MCES) at Courthouse Bay on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. see less | View Image Page

A ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony for Military Construction (MILCON) Project P1312, now named “Rogers Hall”, took place on Friday, April 4, 2025, for the new United States Marine Corps Engineer School (MCES) at Courthouse Bay on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. In attendance were the wife, parents, siblings and other family, friends and fellow Marines of the late U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sergeant Jason A. Rogers.



Rogers joined the Marine Corps and attended MCES in 2003. On April 7, 2011, he was killed in action while assigned to the 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, conducting combat operations in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in Helmand province, Afghanistan. While undergoing heavy enemy fire, Rogers was killed while clearing a medical evacuation route for several, critically injured Marines. Rogers was awarded posthumously the Bronze Star with Combat Distinguishing Device and the Purple Heart for his heroic actions.



“I was with Staff Sergeant Rogers at the time of his death,” said retired U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Major Bobby Frazier, who gave remarks and was Rogers’ company first sergeant during their deployment. “As I grew up in the Marine Corps, I thought to myself, if I ever had a way to honor Jason and what he did that day, I would.”



In 2022, while serving as the sergeant major of MCES, Frazier nominated Military Construction Project P1312 to be named “Rogers Hall” in honor of Rogers.



“We wanted to name the new facility after a Marine that embodied the values of teaching, training, mentoring and most of all caring about their Marines,” said Frazier. “Someone who’s reputation as an engineer was impeccable, and a Marine who put himself between imminent danger and his Marines, providing an example for all other engineers to emulate.”



Rogers Hall is the primary school for Marine Corps engineers and provides instruction in 21 different program curriculums for 2,000 Marines annually in both the basic combat engineer and utilities engineer military occupational specialty fields and also provides supervisory level training. In addition, the facility is home to the Marine Corps proponent for Counter Improvised Explosive Device Defeat the Device training since 2007.







“As we dedicate this building, let it be a place where Marines come together to learn and grow,” said Col. Jennifer Nash, commanding officer, MCES. “This building will serve as the academics building for MCES. It will be part of an MOS foundation and a home to return to grow to expand on their knowledge as they grow in their careers.”



Officer in Charge of Construction Florence, a subordinate command under Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, provided oversight for Rogers Hall, which is part of a larger package that includes seven other projects, valued at $47.8 million. The new schoolhouse is a 62,000 square-foot, multi-story, applied instruction facility that consolidates over 30 separate and outdated buildings damaged during Hurricane Florence in 2018 into one state-of-the-art learning facility. The facility also includes a 2,400 square-foot outdoor classroom and a 2,400 square-foot hazardous materials storage building.



OICC Florence continues work on the remaining projects, including demolition of the damaged buildings and MILCON Project P1300, the future headquarters building for MCES, located nearby Rogers Hall and scheduled for completion later this year.



OICC Florence provides world-class engineering, construction, and acquisition services supporting the Marine Corps’ recovery from Hurricane Florence and deployment of the Joint Strike Fighter, re-establishing the readiness of expeditionary forces for MCIEAST and II Marine Expeditionary Force.



For more updates and information about OICC Florence, visit our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/oiccflorenceor our website at https://atlantic.navfac.navy.mil/NAVFAC-Worldwide/OICC-Florence/.