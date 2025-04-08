The Navy Recruiting Reserve Command (NRRC), Reserve Talent Acquisition Group Southwest (RTAG SW), holds an Assumption of Command ceremony

Photo By Ensign Adelola Tinubu | SAN DIEGO (Aug. 4, 2025) - Cmdr. Benjamin A. Sacramento Jr. walks through the...... read more read more Photo By Ensign Adelola Tinubu | SAN DIEGO (Aug. 4, 2025) - Cmdr. Benjamin A. Sacramento Jr. walks through the ceremonial sideboys and passes through the pillars during the Assumption of Command ceremony for Reserve Talent Acquisition Group Southwest (RTAG SW) at Naval Base San Diego Chapel, April 4, 2025. The ceremony signified the official activation of RTAG Southwest and Cmdr. Sacramento’s assumption of leadership over the Navy Reserve’s newest recruiting command. (U.S. Navy photo by Shelby Ahrend) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO – The Navy Recruiting Reserve Command (NRRC), Reserve Talent Acquisition Group Southwest (RTAG SW), held an Assumption of Command ceremony at the Naval Base San Diego Chapel on April 4, 2025. Cmdr. Benjamin A. Sacramento Jr., a native of San Francisco, California, assumed command as the inaugural commanding officer of RTAG Southwest. He accepted command from Capt. Todd Winn, commodore of NRRC. The event marked a historic milestone in Navy Reserve recruiting.



On Oct. 23, 2023, the Chief of Naval Operations authorized the establishment of five Reserve Talent Acquisition Groups (RTAGs). The April 4 ceremony officially activated the fifth and final RTAG. RTAGs are designed to foster a culture that informs, influences, and hires the highest-quality candidates from America’s diverse talent pool into the Navy Reserve. The goal of this initiative is to assure mission success and provide an opportunity for Sailors to thrive in both military and civilian life.



Prior to assuming command of RTAG Southwest, Cmdr. Sacramento served as Commander, Task Force 34 OSO/Reserve Program Director and Theater Undersea Warfare Planner in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. He was later elevated to Type Commander Reserve Program Director for the Pacific Submarine Force. From 2015 to 2017, he served as commanding officer of Navy Operational Support Center Youngstown, Ohio.