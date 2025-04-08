Having lunch on the lawn

Photo By Robert Timmons | Parents and students eat lunch at C.C. Pinckney Elementary School, April 8. The school...... read more read more

Photo By Robert Timmons | Parents and students eat lunch at C.C. Pinckney Elementary School, April 8. The school opened its doors April 8-9 so parents could eat lunch with their students during, 'Lunch on the Lawn.' It is one of many Month of the Military Child events being held at the school.