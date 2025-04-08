Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Having lunch on the lawn

    250408-A-ZN169-1785

    Parents and students eat lunch at C.C. Pinckney Elementary School, April 8.

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2025

    Story by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Families and students ate lunch together on the lawn behind C.C. Pinckney Elementary School to celebrate the Month of the Military Child, April 8-9.

    The event called, Lunch on the Lawn, is one of the school’s events held to honor MOMC. The school held the lunch to give parents/students dedicated time together.

    The month honors the invaluable contributions made by service members and their children to the defense of the nation.

    Date Taken: 04.10.2025
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Fort Jackson
    DODEA
    IMCOM
    C.C. Pinckney Elementary School

