Families and students ate lunch together on the lawn behind C.C. Pinckney Elementary School to celebrate the Month of the Military Child, April 8-9.
The event called, Lunch on the Lawn, is one of the school’s events held to honor MOMC. The school held the lunch to give parents/students dedicated time together.
The month honors the invaluable contributions made by service members and their children to the defense of the nation.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2025 15:05
|Story ID:
|495038
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Having lunch on the lawn, by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.