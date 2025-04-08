Soldiers strive for expert badges

For years testing for Expert Field Medical, Expert Infantryman, and Expert Soldier badges were completed separately, but recently were combined into one event – the E3B.



Each badge required individual, rigorous tests of the Warrior Task and Skills of each Soldier.



Each task tested involved numerous steps that had to be completed in order and in the given amount of time to receive a ‘GO’ and pass on to the next task- with some tasks having as many as 35 steps.



Historically, under 50% of those who go through testing earn medals.



The E3B “builds a community dedicated to training to these standards and proving you are the master of your trade. These badges are more than just accolades, they are a symbol of the best …” Post Command Sgt. Maj. Erick Ochs said during last year’s awards presentation ceremony.



The badges illustrate the Soldier’s competence and lethality.



First Sgt. Alisa Ryder, a senior enlisted leader with Medical Activity – Fort Jackson, said the EFMB “evaluates a Soldier’s ability to provide critical medical care in combat and operational settings.”



She said earning the badge shows “exceptional competence” and shows they “are the top tier” in what they do.

The EIB was first formed in 1943 when Army Chief of Staff Gen. George C. Marshall spearheaded a plan to honor infantrymen with a badge that builds esprit de corps within infantry units.



In 1965 the Army explored the concept of training and earning a badge for those who qualify as expert Soldier/medics.



The ESB was created in 2019 to improve Soldier lethality as well as individual, unit and Army readiness.



Fort Jackson became the first Training and Doctrine Command installation to plan, prepare and execute the E3B in 2022.



A ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on Hilton Field to award those experts who earned the badges.



To see photos and video from the testing visit Fort Jackson’s Facebook page at: www.Facebook.com/FortJackson

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2025 Date Posted: 04.10.2025 14:55 Story ID: 495037 Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers strive for expert badges, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.