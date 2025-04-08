Photo By Ricardo Reyes-Guevara | Walter Reed National Military Medical Center has completed a major renovation of its...... read more read more Photo By Ricardo Reyes-Guevara | Walter Reed National Military Medical Center has completed a major renovation of its inpatient rooms, introducing modern amenities and enhanced accessibility to better support the healing process for service members, retirees, and their families. (DOD photo by Ricardo Reyes) see less | View Image Page

Walter Reed Unveils Renovated Inpatient Rooms to Enhance Healing for Service Members, Retirees, and Their Families

By Lenore Worthy

Walter Reed Office of Command Communications



BETHESDA, Md. – April 10, 2025 – Walter Reed National Military Medical Center has completed a major renovation of its inpatient rooms, introducing modern amenities and enhanced accessibility to better support the healing process for service members, retirees, and their families.



The project, which reflects Walter Reed’s continued commitment to providing patient-centered care, replaces double-occupancy rooms with private, single-bed spaces designed to improve comfort, privacy, and care delivery.



Modern Design and Comfort

Each room now feature single-bed occupancy, calming color schemes, ergonomic furnishings, and upgraded infrastructure, including new electrical, heating, and plumbing systems. Expanded natural lighting and automatic curtains create a more soothing, restorative environment.



Improved Space and Privacy

Larger room layouts allow for more comfortable overnight stays for family members and enable medical teams to deliver care with greater ease and discretion.



Advanced Technology

Patient rooms have integrated monitoring systems and user-friendly entertainment features to enhance communication and patient experience.



Enhanced Accessibility

The layouts follow universal design principles to better support patients with mobility challenges and facilitate navigation throughout the room.



Patient-Centric Amenities

Private bathrooms, family seating areas, and expanded storage options allow patients and their loved ones to have a more personalized and dignified stay.



The renovation extends to specialty units, including the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).



“These upgrades are a testament to our commitment to service members and their families,” said Col. Wendy Woodall, Director for Nursing and Chief Nursing Officer. “By providing more privacy, modern infrastructure, and space for families to be present, we’re creating an environment that supports both recovery and emotional well-being.”



Media Contact:

Rick Corrales

Public Affairs Officer, Office of Command Communications

Email: hector.r.corrales.civ@health.mil

Phone: 301-400-0012



About Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is the nation’s premier military medical facility. As a cornerstone of military medicine, it delivers world-class health care to active-duty service members, retirees, their families, and our nation’s leaders. Established in 2011 through the merger of the National Naval Medical Center and Walter Reed Army Medical Center, this hospital upholds a legacy of excellence in patient care, medical research, and training. With over 5,000 dedicated professionals, Walter Reed is committed to medical innovation, operational readiness, and the highest standards of service: Walter Reed National Military Medical Center—The President’s Hospital Since 1942.

###