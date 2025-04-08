Michigan National Guard's Swift Response to the Ice Storm Crisis

Photo By 2nd Lt. Paige Bodine | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Gary Hellman, assigned to the 1434th Engineer Company, clears...... read more read more Photo By 2nd Lt. Paige Bodine | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Gary Hellman, assigned to the 1434th Engineer Company, clears large trees from roadways on Beaver Island, Michigan, April 9, 2025. The effort helps restore access for emergency vehicles and power companies following severe weather. The Michigan National Guard was activated in support of civil authorities to assist with debris removal and the delivery of essential services across Northern Michigan. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Paige Bodine) see less | View Image Page

LANSING, Mich—Northern Michigan was struck by what is now being called the “ice storm of the century,” according to the Petoskey News-Review, during the weekend of March 28. The storm coated trees, power lines, and roads in thick sheets of ice. In just minutes, entire neighborhoods were devastated. Trees snapped and crashed to the ground, blocking access. Power lines fell, leaving homes without electricity, while emergency crews were unable to reach those in desperate need of help.



It quickly became clear this wasn’t just another spring storm. The damage stretched across more than 10 counties. By April 2, the governor had activated the Michigan National Guard to support overwhelmed local agencies.



Lt. Col. Alex Kashenider, commander of First Battalion, 119th Field Artillery Regiment, was chosen to lead the joint task force. He received the call while feeding his kids at home.



“I thought, alright, I’m in charge of this,” he said. “Fortunately, I have an outstanding staff behind me.”



What began as a smaller-scale mission quickly expanded in scope. What began with 50 troops quickly grew to more than 800 soldiers and airmen working across the state.



“At first, the mission focused on housing utility crews,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Matthew Hopkins, senior enlisted leader for the Michigan Army National Guard. “But then we realized it was much bigger than we anticipated. We started with 50 soldiers, and a few days later, we had 800.”



Kashenider now faced an immense challenge: strategically deploying his forces to tackle the evolving mission. In addition to the quick reaction and rapid reaction forces, military engineers were critical to the effort. Organized into specialized debris removal teams, the units had the training and equipment needed to clear roads and debris. With roads blocked and infrastructure down, utility crews couldn’t restore power until the engineers cleared the way.



Despite freezing rain, snow, and hazardous roads, the mission started with a convoy to Northern Michigan. It was not an easy task but it was done without a single vehicle accident. That kind of performance, Kashenider said, reflected the discipline and professionalism of the troops.



“They’re doing hard work in awful weather, and they’re doing it with care,” he said. “It’s unbelievable what we’ve accomplished.”



With the mission growing by the hour, leadership knew the pace would only be sustainable if they prioritized their people. Hopkins and others worked to bring in USO support, secure hot meals and provide space for soldiers to rest between 15-hour shifts.



“It’s easy to do the bare minimum,” Hopkins said. “But real leadership is making sure your people are taken care of.”



As the operation expanded, it became clear that rapid mobilization and responsiveness would be key. Capt. Jennifer Morrison, commander of the 1776th Military Police Company, led her team as part of the state’s QRF, which was mobilized in less than 12 hours. Her soldiers were among the first to reach the hardest-hit areas.



“We were told at 6 p.m. we were going,” she said. “By 6 a.m. the next morning, we were at the armory ready.”



Morrison’s unit helped support wellness checks and shelter operations for people who had nowhere to go. In Alpena County alone, her team helped distribute food and essentials to more than 1,800 people in under 12 hours.

“It was the largest emergency distribution in the county’s history,” Morrison said. “The need was overwhelming.”



Across the state, Guard teams were working long hours to help restore normalcy. This included clearing roads, cutting trees, supporting shelters and delivering critical supplies.



For many service members, the most powerful part of the mission wasn’t the scale; it was the response from the communities they served.



“People were coming out of their homes just to say thank you,” Kashenider said. “We have had non-stop appreciation from everyone, firefighters, police, and residents.”



Morrison said that was the moment it all sank in.



“When you see that level of devastation, and then you see the relief on people’s faces when help arrives, it’s humbling,” she said. “That’s when you realize just how important the guard is.”



For Kashenider, that’s what makes the National Guard different.



“We’re part of these communities,” he said. “We’re not just here to respond—we’re here to serve our neighbors. That’s the heart of the mission. We bring compassion to the fight.”



The Michigan National Guard has cleared over 500 roads and delivered more than 3,000 meals, with the mission ongoing.