Navy Region Hawaii N-Focus: Spotlight on Equal Employment Opportunity (N00EO)

The Equal Employment Opportunity office (N00EO) is a fundamental part of Commander, Navy Region Hawaii’s (CNRH) mission to support the readiness, resilience and well-being of the fleet, Sailors, and Navy families. The office addresses allegations of unlawful discrimination and harassment, removes systemic discrimination policies and practices, monitors workforce statistics, ensures an environment where all are afforded an equal opportunity to excel, accommodates employees with disabilities and provides Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) training.



N00EO is one of more than 30 N-Codes at CNRH.



N-Codes are the operational backbone of a Navy command. Each N-Code functions as a department with a specific set of responsibilities and dedicated staff. Many N-Codes have sub-codes that oversee specific programs. The N-Code system was developed to provide a structure of the U.S. Navy for the chief of naval operations organization, which is typically illustrated in the command’s organizational chart.



Guss Alexander is the deputy director, EEO for CNRH.



The EEO office is located at the Moanalua Navy Service Center, 4827 Bougainville Drive, Room 136. Alexander oversees a staff of three. All employees are EEO specialists who are trained and equipped to address a myriad of EEO-related concerns and issues.



The EEO team counsels and processes informal and formal complaints alleging unlawful discrimination and harassment based on race, religion, color, sex, national origin, age (40 years and older), disability (both physical and mental), genetic information, and reprisal for prior EEO involvement or because of any opposition to an unlawful employment practice. In addition, the EEO office processes reasonable accommodation requests and convenes Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) for EEO complaints.



Alexander emphasized EEO’s role is as a neutral entity that assist parties in resolving conflict and providing training to prevent incidents of unlawful discrimination and harassment.



“EEO is important because it works to ensure that everyone is treated with dignity and respect and promotes a fair and merit-based work environment,” Mr. Alexander said. “Contrary to popular belief, the EEO program is a neutral entity in that it does not advocate for management nor employees but for the resolution of concerns and issues at the lowest level.”



Alexander described his team as dedicated, highly trained individuals who exude professionalism in all areas of this specialized field.



“I work with a select group of individuals that I like working and growing with and who make my position one I take pride in,” he said.



Alexander noted that all EEO offices are expected to present the attributes of what the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) describes as a model EEO program.



“The attributes of a model EEO program consists of demonstrated commitment from leadership, integration of EEO into the strategic mission, management and program accountability, proactive prevention of unlawful discrimination, efficiency, responsiveness and legal compliance.”



For more information about Equal Employment Opportunity, visit https://cnrh.cnic.navy.mil/ or call (808) 471-1710, or email guss.l.alexander.civ@us.navy.mil.