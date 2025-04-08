PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) holds moment of silence for USS Thresher (SSN 593)

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Brittney Camacho-Pietri | 250410-AB310-1019 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - (April 10, 2025) Sailors assigned to...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Brittney Camacho-Pietri | 250410-AB310-1019 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - (April 10, 2025) Sailors assigned to Pre- Commissioning Unit (PCU) John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) joined shipyard workers in a moment of silence to mark the 62nd anniversary of the loss of the USS Thresher (SSN 593). On April 10, 1963, 129 officers, crew members, and civilians were lost when Thresher sank during sea trials off the coast of Massachusetts. Though Thresher was not built at Newport News Shipbuilding, the lessons learned from her loss fundamentally reshaped the Navy’s approach to submarine safety. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brittney Camacho-Pietri) see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (April 10, 2025) — Sailors assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit

(PCU) John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) joined NNS-HII shipbuilding partners in a moment of silence

to mark the 62nd anniversary of the loss of the U.S. Navy submarine Thresher (SSN 593), April.

10, 2025.

“This anniversary is more than just a remembrance – it is a call to each of us. A call to uphold

the highest standards of safety, quality, and integrity in all that we do,” said Capt. Doug M.

Langenberg, commanding officer of PCU John F. Kennedy. “Our work here at the shipyard

directly impacts the lives of those who go to sea. Every pipe we weld, every system we test,

every inspection we perform – it all matters.”

On April 10, 1963, 129 officers, crew members, and civilians were lost when Thresher sank

during sea trials off the coast of Massachusetts. Though Thresher was not built at Newport News

Shipbuilding, the lessons learned from her loss fundamentally reshaped the Navy’s approach to

submarine safety.

“As a result of the loss, the Navy instituted the SUBSAFE Program to ensure quality assurance

in critical systems aboard submarines, which has transformed into the cornerstone of the Navy's

Quality Assurance,” said Lt. j.g. Scott Gold, the quality assurance officer aboard the PCU John

F. Kennedy.

Thresher, the most advanced submarine of her era and the lead ship of a new class of nuclear-

powered fast-attack submarines, represented a major technological achievement. Her loss was

the first of a nuclear-powered submarine at sea and remains the greatest single tragedy in the

history of the submarine force.

Sailors aboard PCU John F. Kennedy and their shipyard teammates reflected on how the lessons

of Thresher’s loss extend beyond the submarine community, serving as a powerful reminder of

the importance of precision, integrity, and attention to detail in shipbuilding and fleet readiness.

Through their actions and dedication, the PCU John F. Kennedy team ensures that every Sailor

who serves aboard their ship will be able to do so safely, confidently, and with pride.

“We honor the Thresher not only in remembrance but in action – by doing our jobs with care,

precision, and a deep sense of responsibility,” said Langenberg.

PCU John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at

Huntington Ingalls Industries Newport News Shipbuilding division in Newport News, Virginia.