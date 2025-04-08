NAVFAC Completes Critical Roof Restoration at National Museum of the Marine Corps

The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) has successfully completed a specialized roof restoration project at the iconic National Museum of the Marine Corps in Quantico, Virginia, protecting priceless military artifacts and ensuring the preservation of Marine Corps history.



The museum's distinctive architecture, inspired by the Pulitzer Prize-winning photograph of Marines raising the American flag on Iwo Jima, presented unique engineering challenges. The skylight structure funneled thousands of gallons of rainwater onto the roof membrane during heavy rainfall, causing premature degradation and threatening exhibits below.



"This wasn't just about fixing a roof – it was about protecting our nation's heritage," said NAVFAC Atlantic Roof and Envelope Program Manager Ahmed Hassan. "The museum honors those who served and sacrificed, and we needed a solution worthy of that mission."



After thorough assessment, NAVFAC specialists selected an innovative Inverted Roof Membrane Assembly using a 100% solids roofing system made from polyurethane methacrylate technology. This fluid-applied solution minimized seams, became waterproof within 30 minutes of installation, and effectively addressed the complex contours of the circular ring-shaped roof.



The project exemplified NAVFAC's commitment to sustainable asset management, extending the roof's lifecycle from 20 to potentially 40+ years at a fraction of replacement costs. Graham Ruggie, NAVFAC Washington Architectural Branch head, emphasized the importance of early collaboration between Quantico Public Works Department, museum staff and NAVFAC specialists.



"If I could advocate, this type of centralized collaboration across the enterprise on technical issues supports NAVFAC's mission and makes us stronger as a command," Ruggie said.



The successful restoration ensures that visitors to this landmark along Interstate 95 can continue to reflect on Marine Corps history in a building as remarkable as the legacy it preserves.

Date Taken: 04.10.2025 Date Posted: 04.10.2025