AFRC A1 annual awards announced

Every year the Air Force Reserve Command A1 Awards honor the top performers and premier installation-level programs across manpower, personnel, services, education, and training across the command.
This year, the 340th Flying Training Group was tied for most awards in AFRC A1.
“This is truly amazing considering we compete against much larger wings across the Command with entire Squadrons dedicated to personnel matters,” said Col. Anthony Straw, 340th FTG commander.
According to SMSgt Fiaui Taase, 340th FTG Military Personnel Flight superintendent, a team of group and squadron-level senior enlisted leaders and superintendents conducted a rigorous, in-depth evaluation board to refine, format, and rank submissions for group-level selection.
“The AFRC A1 Awards celebrate the outstanding dedication and contributions of our A1 professionals in support of our Airmen, communities, and nation. These awards highlight the innovation, adaptability, and creative excellence that define the A1 team,” Taase said. “Each category—Legacy, Individual, Installation, Force Support Capabilities, and Community Awards—honors the exceptional spirit and commitment that drive our mission forward.”
The following members were selected for exceptional performance in the following 2024 AFRC A1 annual award categories:
General Billy J. Boles Mentorship Award
Senior Maste Sgt. Giavonia Fields, 43rd Flying Training Squadron
Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Eric W. Benken Administration Professional of the Year Award
Senior Maste Sgt. Tainell Pettengill, 340th Flying Training Group
Force Support NCO of the Year
Tech. Sgt. Isabel Chea, 340th Flying Training Group
Force Support Reserve Component SNCO of the Year
Master Sgt. Leah White, 340th Flying Training Group
A1 Special Recognition Team - Installation Level
340th Flying Training Group
Education & Training Team of the Year - Installation Level
340th Flying Training Group
The AFRC winners will compete against all other major command winners at the higher headquarters level.
