AFRC A1 annual awards announced

Photo By Jet Fabara | (From left to right) Master Sgt. Leah White, Tech. Sgt. Isabel Chea, and Senior Master Sgt. Tainell Pettengill, were all recipients in the 2024 Air Force Reserve Command A1 awards that were announced Feb. 26, 2025. White won the Force Support Reserve Component SNCO of the Year award, Chea won the Force Support NCO of the Year, and Pettengill won the Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Eric W. Benken Administration Professional of the Year award. The AFRC winners will compete against all other major command winners at the higher headquarters level.

Every year the Air Force Reserve Command A1 Awards honor the top performers and premier installation-level programs across manpower, personnel, services, education, and training across the command.



This year, the 340th Flying Training Group was tied for most awards in AFRC A1.



“This is truly amazing considering we compete against much larger wings across the Command with entire Squadrons dedicated to personnel matters,” said Col. Anthony Straw, 340th FTG commander.



According to SMSgt Fiaui Taase, 340th FTG Military Personnel Flight superintendent, a team of group and squadron-level senior enlisted leaders and superintendents conducted a rigorous, in-depth evaluation board to refine, format, and rank submissions for group-level selection.



“The AFRC A1 Awards celebrate the outstanding dedication and contributions of our A1 professionals in support of our Airmen, communities, and nation. These awards highlight the innovation, adaptability, and creative excellence that define the A1 team,” Taase said. “Each category—Legacy, Individual, Installation, Force Support Capabilities, and Community Awards—honors the exceptional spirit and commitment that drive our mission forward.”



The following members were selected for exceptional performance in the following 2024 AFRC A1 annual award categories:



General Billy J. Boles Mentorship Award

Senior Maste Sgt. Giavonia Fields, 43rd Flying Training Squadron



Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Eric W. Benken Administration Professional of the Year Award

Senior Maste Sgt. Tainell Pettengill, 340th Flying Training Group



Force Support NCO of the Year

Tech. Sgt. Isabel Chea, 340th Flying Training Group



Force Support Reserve Component SNCO of the Year

Master Sgt. Leah White, 340th Flying Training Group



A1 Special Recognition Team - Installation Level

340th Flying Training Group



Education & Training Team of the Year - Installation Level

340th Flying Training Group



