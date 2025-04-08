Ortiz Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Airman Juan C. Ortiz graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) April 10, 2025.



Ortiz, from Miami, Florida, said he enlisted for various reasons, including personal development opportunities and to be a part of something larger than himself.



“I wanted to find a career that was meaningful and would provide not only for me but my family as well,” Ortiz said. “When history is written, I want to be able to tell my grandchildren and the next generation that I was a part of the world’s finest Navy when it mattered the most. I don’t have any interest in working for a corporate company, I chose to join the fight for our great nation.”



Ortiz, 33, graduated from Hialeah Miami Lakes Senior High School and is a self-proclaimed sports fanatic. Before joining the Navy, he worked full-time as a generator technician, refurbishing generators.



The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award is the top award presented to the recruit that best exemplifies the qualities of enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork. The award places him at the pinnacle of today’s newest Sailors. Ortiz is awarded a flag letter of commendation as part of his recognition.



According to Ortiz, the award is the best possible first step to begin his naval career.



“I was filled with gratitude when I learned I was one of the top six in my training group.” Said Ortiz. “But to be selected as the top recruit earning the Military Excellence Award is an honor that I cannot being to put into words. Winning this prestigious award has set the standard to which I must live up to at all my future commands. I am eager to hit the ground running and see where my naval career takes me.”



Ortiz’s Recruit Division Commands (RDCs) are Chief Electrician’s Mate (EMC) Joshua Nikkari, Builder 1st Class (BU1) Ray Capati and Quarter Master 2nd Class (QM2) Myajeanette Abreu, the leaders who guided him through the nine-week process.



“To name only one of my RDCs and not all three, would not do them justice,” he said.



“My RDCs made the perfect team, they each had their own teaching style and ensured the division always upheld a higher standard. Since processing days, they instilled in the division a desire to be the best we could be. Division 149 will be graduating as a hall of fame division, (the highest divisional honor) and I credit that to the motivation and fire my RDCs brought to us each and every day over the past nine weeks.”



Ortiz said the biggest challenge he faced in boot camp was having limited contact with his loved ones.



“I was able to push through the physical training and academic portion (of training),” said Ortiz. “But not being able to talk to my wife for weeks at a time was very hard for me. I often found myself wondering if things were ok back at home, but once I started receiving letters from my family and adjusted to the routine of boot camp, it all began to flow.”



After graduation, Ortiz will attend Aviation Machinist’s Mate “A” School in Pensacola, Florida, where he will gain a working knowledge of aircraft engine mechanics, and learn to perform routine aircraft technical maintenance and power distribution and learn how to inspect, adjust, test, repair, and overhaul aircraft engines and propellers.



Training at RTC is approximately nine weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 Recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2025 Date Posted: 04.10.2025 11:26 Story ID: 495013 Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ortiz Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command, by LT Arturo Melendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.