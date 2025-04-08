BAMC cancer patient celebrates two big events in one day

Photo By Jason W. Edwards | Linda Staggers poses with her husband, retired Master Chief Petty Officer Fred...... read more read more Photo By Jason W. Edwards | Linda Staggers poses with her husband, retired Master Chief Petty Officer Fred Staggers, son, Theo Staggers, and daughter, Master Chief Petty Officer Rosalyn Martin, after ringing the bell in the Hematology/Oncology Clinic at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, April 4, 2025. Ringing the “cancer bell” is a tradition signifying a patient’s successful completion of cancer treatment. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas, April 10, 2025 – A cancer patient at Brooke Army Medical Center was able to celebrate two significant events in one day.



Linda Staggers rang the bell in the Hematology/Oncology Clinic April 4, signifying the end of her chemotherapy treatments for breast cancer.



“I was so happy to have my daughter, son and husband there when I rang the bell,” Staggers said. “They were there when I first received the diagnosis and have always made sure one, two or all of them were there for all my chemotherapy treatments. I am so loved, thankful and blessed. I appreciate everything they sacrificed to make sure I received my treatments.”



“The ringing of the bell was a display of (mom’s) perseverance and determination,” said Staggers’ daughter, Master Chief Petty Officer Rosalyn Martin. “I think you can ask anyone who is/has been a part of her care team, and they will tell you that she is a rare patient. A patient with little to no complaints. One who they never saw defeated and made a difficult journey look like a piece of cake.”



“It doesn’t mean she didn’t have her moments but, her will and determination was/is stronger than any diagnosis,” Martin added. “Tell her she can’t, and she will show you that she can.”



What Staggers didn’t know was her daughter, a Sailor stationed at the U.S. Fleet Forces Command in Norfolk, Virginia, had another surprise planned, an impromptu pinning ceremony.



Martin wanted her parents to participate in her promotion ceremony, but she knew that with her mom’s cancer diagnosis it would be hard for her family to travel to Virginia.



The Navy pinning ceremony is a formal and traditional event signifying a Sailor’s promotion to the next rank.



During the ceremony, mentors, loved ones, and members of the Chief’s Mess pin the new chief’s rank insignia (two gold anchors) on their collars and place their new covers (combination caps) on their heads.



“It meant the world to me because I knew how hard she had worked to be selected for Master Chief Petty Officer and the pinning ceremony was very important to her and our family,” Staggers said. “At the same time, I was finishing my last chemotherapy session, and it broke my heart that my health would have kept me from attending and sharing in her special day. She flew in and surprised me, a gesture that will stay with me forever. That kind of love is a gift. Being a part of her moment means everything to me.”



Staggers’ husband, retired Master Chief Petty Officer Fred Staggers agrees.



“It meant the world to me because our daughter was frocked (pinned) to master chief using the same anchors that I used 21 years earlier,” he said. “A true testament to her hard work, dedication, and commitment.”



“I am so incredibly proud of my daughter for her outstanding achievements in the Navy,” Linda Staggers said. “Her dedication, strength and commitment to the Navy inspire me every single day. Watching her grow into this remarkable Master Chief she is today fills my heart with pride and gratitude.”



The retired Master Chief Petty Officer said what made the day extra special for him was to be there for his wife's completion of chemotherapy and see firsthand the excellent care she was provided throughout the series.



“Secondly, to see and witness the Chief's Mess turn out on such a short notice to be a part of our daughter's pinning ceremony,” he said. “And last but not least, the joy, surprise, pride and the smiles of family on such an occasion.”



The events came together on short notice, but many of the local Navy chiefs came to witness the pinning ceremony.



“I feel blessed and highly favored,” Martin said. “To not know anyone in there personally, and for them to not only show up but to go above and beyond to ensure this moment was executed with class is touching. I’m grateful and thankful for each and every person that helped and supported this moment for me and my family.”



“Aside from this moment, I want to thank the staff at BAMC,” Martin said. “The care my mom has been receiving has been amazing. To be stationed in Virginia and to know that I can reach her team for any questions or concerns and get answers has been a blessing.”



“Thank you for all that you do and continue to do to provide the best care you can for my mom,” she added. “Being in the medical field myself, I believe it speaks volumes to know that I trust the providers and I’m at peace leaving her in their care. She’s not just another patient or just another number; she’s a wife, mom, grandmother, sister, friend etc. and is treated as such.”



“My care at BAMC was truly the best I've ever received from any hospital,” Staggers said. “The lab techs, the front staff, nurses, volunteers and doctors in the Oncology Clinic are absolutely amazing - professional, compassionate, and genuinely invested in their patients' well-being. From the doctors and nurses to the technicians, everyone was always friendly and took the time to answer all of my questions with care and patience. I'm incredibly grateful for the outstanding support and treatment I received.”