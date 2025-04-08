54th OSS graduates first F-16 IFTU students at Holloman

Photo By Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski | Intelligence Airmen pose for a photo during the first 54th Operations Support Squadron...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski | Intelligence Airmen pose for a photo during the first 54th Operations Support Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon Intelligence Formal Training Unit graduation at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 3, 2025. The course, originally based at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, was moved to Holloman in early 2025 following Luke’s transition from F-16s to the F-35 Lightning II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski) see less | View Image Page

Fifteen Airmen graduated in the first class of the 54th Operation Support Squadron’s newly established F-16 Fighting Falcon Intelligence Formal Training Unit on April 3, 2025.



The course relocation occurred earlier this year after Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, phased out the F-16 from its programs to focus solely on the F-35 Lightning II.



“When we moved the course here, the challenges that arose were few and far between thanks to the previous cadre from Luke,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Michael Lawrence, 54th OSS F-16 IFTU superintendent. “These cadre came out to assist us during the start of the course and even provided some briefs during some portions of it.”



This course is required for any intelligence Airmen who are going to a squadron that supports the F-16. Over its six-week length, students learned about radar operations, an overview of the F-16, and how adversaries’ capabilities compare to the F-16. The ultimate goal is for students to effectively brief pilots.



“We all go through this course, as it takes a lot of understanding and knowledge and studying to learn the capabilities of the F-16,” said U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Jonathan Mascia, 54th OSS F-16 IFTU graduate. “This course is so foundational that we are expected to expand upon our training and bring the knowledge back to our units.”



While it demanded a deep commitment to learning, the support from instructors and various squadrons played a key role in overcoming challenges and ensuring the success of the training.



“The cadre brought a lot of knowledge even though not all of them come from a background of working with F-16s,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Daniel Anderson, 35th Operation Support Squadron intelligence analyst.

“However, with their intel backgrounds in general and some of them having experience being instructors, they did a good job engaging with us and bringing in real-life scenarios to make information more digestible.”



Despite the instructors' varying backgrounds, their ability to integrate real-life experience into the training has contributed to the program’s overall effectiveness and efforts to refine it further.



“While no significant changes to the curriculum are planned in the near future, the instructors are diligently working to refine and improve the already great program we inherited,” said Lawrence.



Continuing forward, the 54th OSS will carry on with sharpening the training, ensuring intelligence personnel are not only ready to support all F-16 units but the future of air power.