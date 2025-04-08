Creating Partnerships: CAPT Tracy R. Isaac Speaks to Local Rotary Club Members

Beaufort S.C.- One of the primary benefits of community partnerships, is the enhancement of trust and cooperation between military personnel and local citizens. While engaging with our local Rotary Clubs or schools, we can break down any stereo types and continue to build a foundation of respect and collaboration.



Regular communication and engagement between military leaders and community leaders can lead to an increased understanding of the needs and challenges that both sides can face. This can support in the important decision-making processes from both sides, resulting in a more productive support for local issues.



Captain Tracy R. Isaac Commanding Officer, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Beaufort and Naval Support Facility Beaufort, and Director of Naval Hospital Beaufort discussed the multiple roles she holds as the Commanding Officer of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Commanding Officer of Naval Support Facility Beaufort, and Director of Naval Hospital Beaufort.



Captain Isaac also discussed the range of services offered within the hospital. She took the opportunity to explain to local leaders about the recent change in the hospital's motto, which is now: "Excellence in Readiness, Resilience, and Care." Alongside this, she shared the command's mission, vision, and guiding principles, emphasizing their commitment to high standards and community support.



The Rotary Club members were appreciative of the openness of the command, as well as the partnerships that being in the community can bring.



To conclude, this command understands the importance of investing the time and energy into these partnerships will ultimately benefit everyone involved. It can ensure that communities thrive alongside their military members. When our community supports the efforts of the military, it in turn, supports the military and specifically Navy Medicine in strengthening our warfighters.

