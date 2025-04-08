80th Training Command Yearly Training Brief Addresses Challenges

NORTH CHESTERFIELD, Va.- The 80th Training Command, The Army School System (TASS), held their annual Yearly Training Brief (YTB) at the Virginia National Gurad headquarters on the Defense Supply Center – Richmond installation from Mar. 20-23, 2025.



The YTB brings senior leaders and staffs from the divisions to meet up with the 80th TC command team and staff to discuss current capabilities while addressing potential challenges in the future.



Nearly 100 personnel participated in the YTB which started with briefings from several 80th TC staff sections such as Equal Opportunity and Public Affairs, in addition to guests from the Army’s General Officer Management Office and Senior Leader Development Office.



“Yearly Training Briefs serve as a primary means to communicate training guidance, priorities, and objectives for the next two years,” said Maj. Gen. Mike Dougherty, commanding general of the 80th TC. “They facilitate long range planning and synchronization across the command, ensuring that at echelon we’re planning and executing the right priorities.”



The YTBs are a time when commanders brief challenges they face so that senior commanders can find solutions and enable the mission. “There is only so much we can do with our limited time and budget,” said Dougherty. We can’t do everything, so prioritization is key. We must ensure leadership agrees with the prioritization and impacts of things that are deemed less of a priority.”



Some of the biggest challenges faced by leaders and units include funding, updated equipment requirements, facility renovations, and the impending consolidation of the 80th TC and 108th Training Division. However, the number one issue for many commanders is a shortage of instructors.



“One of the biggest challenges we face is personnel,” said Col. Clinton Mead, commanding officer of the 6th Brigade Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations, 102nd Training Division, headquartered at Fort Totten, N.Y. “We are competing with U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command for the same team sergeants and detachment sergeants.”



Some career fields in the Army and Army Reserve have a small pool of ready, trained and experienced personnel, so competition for these expert Soldiers is high.



The 80th TC faces a shortage of instructor across many their subordinate units. Being an instructor has many benefits including the satisfaction of passing on critical job skills to other soldiers and watching them grow in their career field.



“The army instructor is the weapon system of the 80Th Training Command and we’re always looking to get the best talent to join our team,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Rogelio James, senior enlisted advisor for the 80th TC. “Being an instructor is an avenue to separate yourself from your peers as part of a broadening assignment and is a fast track to promotion.”



Soldiers interested in becoming an instructor with the 80th Training Command should contact their local career counselor or 804-420-2553.



The 80th Training Command (The Army School System) has a force of over 6,000 Army Reserve Soldiers and 270 Civilians authorized to 85 units across 37 states nationwide, while resourcing and conducting almost 1,700 courses each year.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2025 Date Posted: 04.10.2025 09:38 Story ID: 495000 Location: RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 80th Training Command Yearly Training Brief Addresses Challenges, by LTC Thomas Piernicky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.