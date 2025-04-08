Sibling Bond, Building Strong

Photo By Lisa Crawford | Dustin Davis (left), deputy chief of construction, poses with his arm around his older...... read more read more Photo By Lisa Crawford | Dustin Davis (left), deputy chief of construction, poses with his arm around his older brother, Jeremy Davis (right), an interdisciplinary geologist, April 8, 2025, at the Edward Zorinsky Federal Building in Omaha, Nebraska. The two brothers both work for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, and are proud to be civil servants supporting a military-led organization, continuing a family legacy of service. (U.S. Army photo by Lisa Crawford) see less | View Image Page

National Siblings Day is celebrated annually on April 10, and at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, you can find a handful of sibling pairs working a variety of jobs.



One sibling set is Dustin Davis, deputy chief of construction, and his older brother Jeremy Davis, an interdisciplinary geologist. While they took very different independent paths to finding careers within USACE, they agree the course stemmed from a desire to continue a family legacy of service.



From a young age, Dustin was interested in science, mathematics and engineering, and was also interested in the military, after their father served in Operation Desert Storm. When he heard about the mission of the U.S Army Corps of Engineers, to include the variety of complex projects they executed, it quickly became his primary career interest and focus. He started working for USACE in 2011.



“Simply put, I love the call to service, the missions we support, and the feeling of having a tangible, positive, impact for the federal government and our military stakeholders in constructing world-class facilities to support the armed services and their mission,” Dustin said.



Jeremy would join USACE in 2023, with a desire to work on large and interesting geotechnical and environmental projects. Since joining USACE, he said he finds the scale and importance of the work incredible.



While Dustin and Jeremy have yet to work directly together at USACE, the pair both enjoy their shared civil-service at a military-led organization, and helping colleagues solve problems.



Dustin said he’s always looked up to Jeremy, and truly believes his work ethic, family focus and laid-back personality helped guide him through life and his career. Being Dustin’s older brother, Jeremy said he has taken great pride in watching Dustin become a leader within the organization.