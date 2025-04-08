Ready on Arrival—SNA Holds East Coast Waterfront Conference in Norfolk

By Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, Va. (March 26, 2025) – Surface warfare professionals from across the Navy, Coast Guard, industry, and academia gathered at Naval Station Norfolk for the Surface Navy Association (SNA) East Coast Waterfront Conference, held March 25–26. This year’s event centered on the theme “Ready on Arrival,” highlighting the Surface Force’s enduring commitment to warfighting readiness, adaptability, and innovation across the fleet.



Specifically tailored for the Surface Warfare community, the two-day summit provided a forum for operational leaders, technical experts, and junior personnel to connect across ranks and disciplines. Through a series of keynote addresses, panel discussions, and breakout sessions, attendees explored the evolving challenges of maritime operations, personnel development, and combat readiness in an increasingly complex global environment.



“This conference reflects our commitment to generating combat readiness and warships that are ready on arrival, and prepared to fight and win,” said Rear Adm. Joe Cahill, commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic. “From our enlisted ranks to our junior officers and senior leaders, these conversations help shape how we prepare, how we fight, and how we win.”



Keynote speakers included Vice Adm. John Gumbleton, deputy commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, Rear Adm. Erik Renshaw, director of operations (J3), U.S. Central Command; and a manning and detailing update presented by Rear Adm. Jeff Heames, assistant commander, Navy Personnel Command (PERS-4).



In addition to these flagship sessions, the event featured a wide array of panels and workshops designed to equip attendees with both tactical and career-building insight. Topics ranged from AI integration across the fleet, to evaluation and fitness report writing to maintenance phase optimization, enlisted warfighting, and junior officer speed mentoring with senior leaders.



“It was great to see so many shipmates—from both the Navy and industry—coming together at Naval Station Norfolk, along with our valued corporate partners,” said Capt. (ret) Chris Bushnell, Executive Director of the Surface Navy Association. “What stood out most was the wide representation across the Surface Force—from junior enlisted to senior officers—all contributing to the conversation on maritime and fleet readiness. I want to commend Admiral Cahill for continuing to raise the bar on Surface Ship Readiness and the professionals who operate them.”



Attendees also participated in breakout discussions on detailing and career progression, engaged in leadership-focused sessions such as “Command by Negation”, and explored how emerging technologies and cross-domain capabilities are reshaping naval operations in real time.



“This year, we were also proud to launch our first Waterfront Small Business Initiative during the East Coast Conference and look forward to building on that momentum at SNA West this fall,” said Bushnell.



Throughout, the event emphasized the interconnectedness of force readiness—from manning and training to maintenance and modernization—ensuring ships and Sailors are equipped to confront current and future maritime challenges head-on.



The Surface Navy Association, founded in 1985, promotes communication and collaboration among military, industry, and academic partners who share a commitment to advancing the mission and excellence of surface naval forces. Its events serve as a critical forum for recognizing contributions, sharing insights, and tackling the evolving demands of maritime warfare.



Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT) mans, trains and equips assigned surface forces and shore activities, ensuring a capable force for conducting prompt and sustained operations in support of United States national interests. More than 70 ships and 34 shore commands make up the SURFLANT Force.



For more information about SURFLANT, visit https://www.surflant.usff.navy.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2025 Date Posted: 04.10.2025 09:03 Story ID: 494997 Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 17 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ready on Arrival—SNA Holds East Coast Waterfront Conference in Norfolk, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.