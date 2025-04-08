Change of Charter ceremony underscores commitment to innovation and allies

Photo By Capt. Alexander Watkins | Chief Warrant Officer 5 Brett Bernier receives the command charter from Brig. Gen....... read more read more Photo By Capt. Alexander Watkins | Chief Warrant Officer 5 Brett Bernier receives the command charter from Brig. Gen. Curtis King during a change of charter ceremony at Sembach Kaserne, Germany, April 9, 2025. Bernier assumed responsibility as the command chief warrant officer from Chief Warrant Officer 5 David Miller, who served in the role since 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Alexander Watkins) see less | View Image Page

SEMBACH, Germany – The 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command held a change of charter ceremony April 9, officially welcoming Chief Warrant Officer 5 Brett Bernier as the command’s new command chief warrant officer and bidding farewell to Chief Warrant Officer 5 David Miller, who had served in the role since 2022.



The ceremony, held in front of a packed audience at Sembach kaserne, recognized the achievements of both warrant officers while underscoring the importance of the command chief warrant officer’s role as a senior technical advisor and key leader within the command.



Brig. Gen. Curtis King, commanding general of 10th AAMDC, presided over the event and highlighted the impact of Miller’s leadership across the command and beyond.



“Dave Miller had a personal hand in developing the data architecture the Ukrainians are fighting with right now,” King said. “When you look at the mission command system that’s enabling them to fight and destroy ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and one-way attack drones, Dave was a leader in that effort.”



Miller, who previously served as the Strategic Systems Integration Technician before assuming the CCWO position, played a pivotal role in integrating lessons learned from the ongoing war in Ukraine and across NATO and Army formations. His work helped shape air defense modernization and innovation efforts while developing interoperability among Allied and partner nations.



“Dave has led efforts not just within 10th, but across the Air Defense Branch and NATO,” King said. “He’s driven innovation, doctrinal change and talent development across every echelon.”



In his farewell remarks, Miller reflected on the scope and pace of the mission over the past two years.



“When I first came to 10th AAMDC, the size of the mission set was a bit intimidating,” Miller said. “From supporting Ukraine to working with 32 allies and four partner nations, it was clear this command was making an outsized impact.”



He expressed gratitude to his Family and the command team for their support, highlighting the collaborative nature of the mission.



“I didn’t do any of this alone,” he said. “There were countless individuals who carried the weight—technicians, logisticians, warrant officers and noncommissioned officers—who made the mission a success."



Miller also took a moment to recognize the personal support that sustained him during his tenure.



“I would not have been able to do most of the things that I've done—with the travel, the nation work, the work within the unit—if it were not for my wife and just her support back home and her loving kindness,” he said. “And also the support of my church.”



Miller departs to become the deputy commandant of the Warrant Officer Career College at Fort Novosel, Alabama.



“It's a phenomenal opportunity to finish where my warrant officer journey began,” he said.



As Bernier assumed responsibility, he acknowledged the high standard set by his predecessor and pledged to continue building on the momentum Miller established.



“The best thing I can do is try to meet the same expectations that you had of Dave and that Dave fulfilled,” Bernier said. “I will always be available, I will always support.”



Bernier, who brings a wealth of experience from operational assignments in CENTCOM and INDOPACOM, previously served at 94th AAMDC in Hawaii. His selection to serve as CCWO at 10th AAMDC marks a continuation of a career defined by innovation and collaboration.



“I was absolutely impressed with what I saw this command doing before I arrived—especially with partner nation integration and the day-to-day mission,” Bernier said. “To be selected to serve here is an honor.”



King expressed confidence in Bernier’s ability to lead, citing his experience and character.



“Brett brings the same qualities—service, technical expertise, and leadership—that make this position so vital,” King said. “I have full confidence he’ll drive change and strengthen this command just as Dave did.”



The ceremony closed with thanks to the Families and Soldiers who continue to support the command’s mission across Europe and beyond.



While personnel and leadership may change, the command’s commitment to its mission, to innovation and modernization, and to the Soldiers it serves remains steadfast.