Medical Readiness Command, Europe hosts NATO Joint Medical Planners Course

SEMBACH, Germany – U.S. Army Medical Readiness Command, Europe (MRC, EUR), in collaboration with the NATO School Oberammergau (NSO), hosted a five-day NATO Joint Medical Planners Course (JMPC) at Sembach Kaserne, Germany April 7 - 11.



The training course was provided by a Mobile Education and Training Team from the NSO with the goal of reinforcing multinational medical support planning across NATO operations. More than thirty U.S. Army medical personnel from various commands across the European theater took part in the training.



“The JMPC is designed to equip military medical professionals with the foundational knowledge required to effectively support NATO missions,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Kesti, course director and instructor for the Joint Enabling Capabilities Department at the NSO. “By focusing on interoperability and coordination within the NATO command structure, the course plays a vital role in preparing medical planners to operate in joint and combined environments.”



According to NSO officials, the JPMC marks a significant opportunity to enhance the readiness of NATO medical personnel. With growing complexities in global security and multinational missions, the ability to integrate medical planning seamlessly into NATO operations has become a strategic priority.



“The Joint Medical Planners Course provides essential training to help ensure that when NATO forces operate together, their medical support systems are fully aligned,” said Dr. John Casey, Global Health Program Manager for MRC, EUR. “When you get down to it, it is really about saving lives by improving planning, coordination, and readiness across all levels of command.”



The five-day course covered a wide range of topics, including NATO medical planning principles, operational medical doctrine, and the integration of medical capabilities in multinational operations. Course participants were able to engage in interactive lectures, case studies, and scenario-based exercises, all aimed at fostering a shared understanding of procedures and best practices.



“The NATO School Oberammergau plays a leading role in providing education and training across the NATO alliance and its course directors are subject matter experts in delivering these type courses,” added Kesti. “By deploying our Mobile Education and Training Teams, the NSO ensures that essential knowledge and skills are brought directly to operational environments where they are most needed.”



According to senior military officials, training courses like the JPMC are vital to ensuring collaboration and cooperation among NATO partners.



“As NATO continues to respond to global challenges with unified action, courses like the JMPC remain central to building cohesion and operational excellence among allied forces,” added Casey. “With the successful execution of the JMPC at Sembach, our NATO medical planners will be better prepared to meet the demands of complex joint multinational operations—ensuring that no matter the mission, medical readiness remains a top priority.”