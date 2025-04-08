USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, German leaders explore mutually beneficial housing solutions

Photo By Mary Del Rosario | Representatives from U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz meet with local German mayors...... read more read more Photo By Mary Del Rosario | Representatives from U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz meet with local German mayors and district officials April 1 to explore mutually beneficial off-post housing solutions for Soldiers and civilian employees. The meeting, hosted by Baumholder District Mayor Bernd Alsfasser, comes as the garrison faces a housing shortage amid ongoing renovations and new construction see less | View Image Page

By Bernd Mai, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Public Affairs



BAUMHOLDER, Germany -- Representatives from U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz met with local German mayors and district officials April 1 to explore mutually beneficial off-post housing solutions for Soldiers and civilian employees.



The meeting, hosted by Baumholder District Mayor Bernd Alsfasser, comes as the garrison faces a housing shortage amid ongoing renovations and new construction. Alsfasser reached out to neighboring communities after the garrison commander requested assistance at a media event last November. Representatives from the districts of Kusel/Altenglan and Birkenfeld, the city of Idar-Oberstein and the Saarland communities of Freisen and Nohfelden attended.



Benjamin Werle, a member of USAG RP’s Baumholder housing office staff, presented information about the housing situation, highlighting the need for off-post rentals even after the current construction projects are completed.



“We are building a number of new townhouses, and some of the large apartment blocks are currently being renovated,” Werle said. He added that renovating through the garrison’s "right-sizing" program increases the size of renovated apartments while reducing the total number of available units.



The housing staff detailed specific requirements for rental properties, including size, amenities, distance from the base and lease terms. Addressing concerns about potential language barriers, Housing Section Chief Markus Immesberger assured attendees that housing staff will be present for both move-in and move-out inspections with landlords and tenants.



Alsfasser encouraged local landlords to take advantage of the opportunity, emphasizing the unique German American cooperation in Baumholder and the surrounding area.



“Take advantage of this opportunity,” Alsfasser said. “The U.S. housing office is available.”



Those interested in renting properties to U.S. personnel stationed in Baumholder can contact the Housing Office at 0611-143-531-2978 or by email at usarmy.rheinland-pfalz.id-europe.list.usag-rp-housing-division@mail.mil.



