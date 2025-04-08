Modern CBRNE Facility Enhances Souda Bay Preparedness

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece — Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) Public Works Department Souda Bay, Greece and Naval Support Activity Souda Bay leadership held a ribbon cutting ceremony, inaugurating a new Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives (CBRNE) warehouse March 27, 2025.



The $950,000 project overseen by PWD Souda Bay replaced a former Emergency Operations Facility (EOC) with a new 2,071 square foot warehouse.



"This new warehouse is about more than storing equipment; it's about ensuring our installation remains a resilient and responsive platform to support the fleet," said Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay. "By strengthening our emergency management capabilities, we contribute to the broader strategic goals of deterring aggression and maintaining peace and stability in the region."



The two- and half-year project, funded by Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC), provides NSA Souda Bay Emergency Management Office with improved general storage and a dedicated space for sensitive EOC materials and fit-testing.



"With a 15% increase in size, the new EOC significantly enhances the installation's ability to respond to emergencies," said Lt. Katy Pekala, director, Facilities Engineering & Acquisition Division, NAVFAC EURAFCENT, PWD Souda Bay. "This expansion allows emergency management to store a greater quantity of essential materials, and the addition of ventilation and improved storage safeguards sensitive equipment from deterioration, ensuring they're ready when needed, a critical improvement over the previous facility."



PWD Souda Bay managed all aspects of the project, from planning and cost estimation to contract administration and quality assurance.



"PWD Souda Bay's dedication and expertise were essential to the successful completion of this vital project," said Lt. Cmdr. Ted Packowski, public works officer, NSA Souda Bay. “Working closely with stakeholders, including the end-users, to ensure the new warehouse met all requirements and exceeded expectations, in the end resulted in delivering a first-class facility that will significantly enhance the installation’s operational capabilities.”



NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.



Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command is the naval shore facilities, base operating support, and expeditionary engineering systems command delivering life-cycle technical and acquisition solutions aligned to fleet and Marine Corps priorities. NAVFAC EURAFCENT supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. NAVFAC EURAFCENT serves as the engineering link between the shore and the Fleet in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.



For more information, contact NAVFAC EURAFCENT public affairs at +39 366.695.8800 or NAVFAC-EAC-PAO@us.navy.mil.

