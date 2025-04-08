US, Republic of Korea Navy Divers Kick Off SALVEX Korea 2025

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Jennings | REPUBLIC OF KOREA (April 7, 2025) U.S. Navy divers from Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Jennings | REPUBLIC OF KOREA (April 7, 2025) U.S. Navy divers from Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 1 are given a tour of the Republic of Korea (ROK) navy Tongyeong-class salvage and rescue ship ROKS Gwangyang (ATS-32) during a joint dive and salvage exercise (SALVEX) at Jinhae Naval Base, Apr 7, 2025. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/ Task Force 73 (COMLOGWESTPAC/CTF 73) sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces and is responsible for all diving and salvage operations in the Western Pacific in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings/Released) see less | View Image Page

By Commander, Task Force 73 Public Affairs



JINHAE NAVAL BASE, Republic of Korea – U.S. Navy divers from Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 1 and divers from the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) kicked off Salvage Exercise (SALVEX) Korea, April 07, 2025, in Chinhae, South Korea.



This year’s SALVEX Korea marks the 41st year of this bilateral training exchange, focusing on enhancing interoperability in combined diving and salvage operations through a series of practical and classroom-based events. Sailors and divers from both navies will participate in gear familiarization, tactical procedure exchange and full-mission profile salvage operations.



"SALVEX Korea exemplifies the bedrock of our alliance," said Rear Adm. Todd F. Cimicata, Commander, Logistics Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF-73). "Through shared training and unwavering partnership with the Republic of Korea Navy, we forge a combined force ready to face any challenge and ensure a secure and stable Indo-Pacific."



The exercise will enhance the combined ability of both navies to respond effectively to underwater search and recovery, ship salvage and repair, humanitarian assistance and disaster response scenarios.



“SALVEX Korea is a testament to the enduring partnership between the U.S. Navy and ROKN, built over four decades of collaboration in the underwater domain,” said Lt. Cmdr. Nicolas Twisselman, Operations Officer for MDSU 1 and lead SALVEX Korea planner. “This exercise is crucial for advancing our interoperability and ensuring a swift, coordinated response to maritime contingencies in the region.”



SALVEX Korea underscores the commitment of both the United States and the Republic of Korea to regional stability and maritime cooperation. The exercise is a demonstration of the enduring strength of the US-ROK alliance and its vital role in maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific.



“By training together and sharing our expertise, we strengthen our ability to operate as a combined force and to uphold maritime security in the Indo-Pacific,” added Twisselman.



COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional allies and partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in naval exercises and response to natural disasters.