    US, Republic of Korea Navy Divers Kick Off SALVEX Korea 2025

    Rear Adm. Todd Cimicata Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 visits The Republic of Korea Navy's Sea Salvage and Rescue Unit (SSU) during SALVEX Korea 2025

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Jennings | REPUBLIC OF KOREA (April 7, 2025) U.S. Navy divers from Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit...... read more read more

    JINHAE, SOUTH KOREA

    04.07.2025

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Jennings  

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    By Commander, Task Force 73 Public Affairs

    JINHAE NAVAL BASE, Republic of Korea – U.S. Navy divers from Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 1 and divers from the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) kicked off Salvage Exercise (SALVEX) Korea, April 07, 2025, in Chinhae, South Korea.

    This year’s SALVEX Korea marks the 41st year of this bilateral training exchange, focusing on enhancing interoperability in combined diving and salvage operations through a series of practical and classroom-based events. Sailors and divers from both navies will participate in gear familiarization, tactical procedure exchange and full-mission profile salvage operations.

    "SALVEX Korea exemplifies the bedrock of our alliance," said Rear Adm. Todd F. Cimicata, Commander, Logistics Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF-73). "Through shared training and unwavering partnership with the Republic of Korea Navy, we forge a combined force ready to face any challenge and ensure a secure and stable Indo-Pacific."

    The exercise will enhance the combined ability of both navies to respond effectively to underwater search and recovery, ship salvage and repair, humanitarian assistance and disaster response scenarios.

    “SALVEX Korea is a testament to the enduring partnership between the U.S. Navy and ROKN, built over four decades of collaboration in the underwater domain,” said Lt. Cmdr. Nicolas Twisselman, Operations Officer for MDSU 1 and lead SALVEX Korea planner. “This exercise is crucial for advancing our interoperability and ensuring a swift, coordinated response to maritime contingencies in the region.”

    SALVEX Korea underscores the commitment of both the United States and the Republic of Korea to regional stability and maritime cooperation. The exercise is a demonstration of the enduring strength of the US-ROK alliance and its vital role in maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    “By training together and sharing our expertise, we strengthen our ability to operate as a combined force and to uphold maritime security in the Indo-Pacific,” added Twisselman.

    COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional allies and partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in naval exercises and response to natural disasters.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2025
    Date Posted: 04.10.2025 02:52
    Story ID: 494982
    Location: JINHAE, KR
    MDSU 1
    ROK Navy
    U.S. Navy
    Republic of Korea
    SSU
    Dive and Salvage

