U.S.-Indian forces go high-tech at Tiger Triumph 2025

VISAKHAPATNAM, India (April 8, 2025) Maj. David Amiel, U.S. Space Forces-Indo-Pacific, discusses the science and military utility of satellite technology during a bilateral forum at the Indian Navy's Maritime Warfare Center during Tiger Triumph 2025, April 8. Tiger Triumph is a joint and combined U.S.-India exercise focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster response readiness and interoperability. Tiger Triumph enables U.S. and Indian armed forces to improve interoperability and bilateral, joint, and service readiness in the Indian Ocean region and beyond to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Seth Koenig)

VISAKHAPATNAM, India – U.S. and Indian armed forces are incorporating satellite and unmanned technologies into this year’s edition of the joint combined Tiger Triumph exercise for the first time, April 2025.



“Every time we work with our strategic partners in India, we advance the complexity of our training,” said Rear Adm. Greg Newkirk, Commander of Task Force 70 and the U.S. joint forces participating in Tiger Triumph. “By introducing new technologies this year, we’re adding to the tools our joint combined forces can use in any scenario.”



Maj. David Amiel, U.S. Space Forces-Indo-Pacific, is at the exercise discussing emerging uses of satellite data in military operations.



“We can compile and analyze up-to-date, unclassified and commercially available satellite information and imagery to build a more accurate picture of an operational environment,” said Amiel. “During Tiger Triumph, I’m talking with my Indian counterparts about the ways we could use this approach in crisis response planning to ensure mission success.”



Tiger Triumph 25, which is taking place over a two-week period starting on April 1, continues the joint and combined forces’ ongoing efforts to improve interoperability for humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations.



Cmdr. J.P. Wainscott led a team from Task Force 59, based in Manama, Bahrain, to Tiger Triumph. Task Force 59 was launched in 2021 as the U.S. Navy’s first unit dedicated to unmanned systems and artificial intelligence.



“As part of a disaster response operation – or any type of military operation – unmanned air or maritime systems can deploy to potentially dangerous environments to gain initial situational awareness without putting human pilots or crew at unnecessary risk,” said Wainscott. “During this exercise, we’re exploring the possibilities for how these technologies can be enhanced to further benefit our forces in the future.”



Tiger Triumph 25 also included the first-ever subject matter exchange — led by INDOPACOM J85 and Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) — where U.S. and Indian industry partners, government representatives, and operators conceptualized application of cutting-edge autonomous capabilities to address critical warfighter needs. This exchange laid the groundwork toward greater integration of autonomous systems into Tiger Triumph 2026 and other U.S.-India exercises. It also advanced the new U.S.-India Autonomous Systems Industry Alliance (ASIA) announced in February by President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



This is the fourth time U.S. and Indian forces have come together for Tiger Triumph, a joint India-U.S. amphibious exercise. The exercise will involve approximately 3,000 personnel and at least four ships and seven aircraft from the two countries.



U.S. Navy units including the landing ship dock USS Comstock (LSD 45), with embarked U.S. Marines from the 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) have participated in the exercise. Additional U.S. forces participating in the exercise include Navy P-8A Poseidon and Air Force C-130J aircraft, as well as an Army platoon, medical platoon, Civil-Military Operations Center and Multi-Domain Task Force Combined Information Effects Fusion Cell.



Indian Navy units in the exercise include landing platform dock INS Jalashwa (L41), the Delhi-class guided-missile destroyer INS Mumbai (D62), Magar-class amphibious assault ship INS Gharial (L23), Deepak-class fleet tanker INS Shakti (A57) and P-8I Maritime Patrol Aircraft. The Indian Army is participating with an infantry battalion group, including mechanized forces, while the Indian Air Force is deploying C-130 transports and Mi-17 helicopters for the exercise.



Tiger Triumph is a joint and combined U.S.-India exercise focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster response readiness and interoperability. Tiger Triumph enables U.S. and Indian armed forces to improve interoperability and bilateral, joint, and service readiness in the Indian Ocean region and beyond to support a free and open Indo-Pacific.



