U.S. Navy Task Force 70, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 131 join Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force for bilateral training after memorandum signing

Courtesy Photo | PHILIPPINE SEA (April 3, 2025) E/A-18G Growlers from the expeditionary Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 131 are seen from the cockpit of a Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) UP-3D aircraft during the Fujin bilateral training exercise, April 3, 2025. The planning and execution of the exercise came after the JMSDF Commander, Fleet Air Force (CFAF), and U.S. Navy's Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, signed the Fujin memorandum of understanding to increase bilateral operations between the forces' electronic attack squadrons in December 2024. (Courtesy photo)

PHILIPPINE SEA – The U.S. Navy’s expeditionary Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 131, operating under Task Force 70, joined surface and air forces from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) for bilateral training south of Okinawa, Japan, on April 3, 2025.



The planning and execution of the exercise comes after JMSDF Vice Adm. Koji Kaneshima, commander, Fleet Air Force (CFAF), and U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Greg Newkirk, commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, signed the FUJIN memorandum of understanding to increase bilateral operations between the forces’ electronic attack squadrons in December.



The name Fujin is a Japanese word describing a powerful wind deity.



“This exercise is precisely the tactical integration Vice Adm. Kaneshima and I envisioned when we signed this memorandum,” said Newkirk. “Our naval air forces are making deep inroads in all-spectrum interoperability, taking a strong unified team and becoming stronger. This training is just one of what will be many tangible outcomes of our Fujin pact.”



Representing JMSDF in the exercise is the Murasame-class destroyer JS Inazuma (DD-105), as well as EP-3 and OP-3C reconnaissance aircraft, and UP-3D electronic attack aircraft.



“Through our Fujin pact, we have developed and strengthened our electromagnetic warfare capability, as well as the information warfare collaboration between the JMSDF and U.S. Navy for years,” said Vice Adm. Kaneshima. “We will continue to seek further opportunities to make us stronger and more confident together.”



VAQ-131 operates EA-18G Growler aircraft out of Misawa Air Base in the northern part of the country and Kadena Air Base in Okinawa in the southern part of the country.



“This exercise enhances our combined capability to build, share, and protect battlespace awareness, tying together data from both the air and the sea,” said Cmdr. James Jordan, commanding officer of VAQ-131. “In a crisis, it will be crucial for us to be able to integrate seamlessly with our Japanese allies in the electronic warfare arena. As we continue to grow these relationships under the FUJIN memorandum, we’re improving those ties with our allied forces.”



The EA-18G Growler integrates the latest electronic attack technology, including the ALQ-218 sensor for airborne situational awareness, as well as ALQ-99 pods capable of jamming adversarial radar and communications systems, and ALQ-249 next-generation jamming technology as it is refined and implemented across the force.



Task Force 70 directs the preponderance of forward-deployed air and surface maneuver and striking forces in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, overseeing Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and VAQ-131, as well as the ships and aircraft operating under Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5, including the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62), the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) and Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.