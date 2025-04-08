CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – The U.S. Army Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Program hosted its second annual Car and Bike show on Camp Humphreys, giving people the opportunity to show off their vehicles and gawk at the others on display, March 29, 2025.



“The reason we host these events is to give the car community out here a platform to get to know one another, as well as appreciate each other's cars,” said Daniel DeGrave, Automotive Skills Center manager and co-organizer of the event. “It’s also a great way for us to integrate with the local Korean car community.”



The event featured a collection of more than 100 classic, stock and custom rides, as well as live musical performances. Due to the success and popularity of the event from the last two years, organizers intend to continue the annual showing of the car and bike show to further grow the car community on Camp Humphreys.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2025 Date Posted: 04.10.2025 00:24 Story ID: 494978 Location: GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Humphreys hosts second annual Car and Bike Show, by PFC Seu Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.