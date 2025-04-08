Aha Mele Music Festival Held at Soldier’s Chapel

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – The inaugural Aha Mele at Soldier’s Chapel, held on Sunday, March 30, brought together the military and local Hawaiian communities in a heartfelt celebration of music, faith, and enduring partnership.

The event, hosted in the historic Soldier’s Chapel, honored Queen Liliʻuokalani’s generosity and her lasting contributions to the soldiers stationed at Schofield Barracks. Built in 1926 with donations from the Queen, the chapel has long served as a place of solace, prayer, and unity for service members and their families.

U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii, commander, Col. Rachel Sullivan, welcomed attendees with remarks highlighting the deep historical ties between the Army and the people of Hawaii.

“As we come together in song and fellowship, it is fitting to reflect on the significance of this place where we stand – Soldier’s Chapel. Built through the generosity of Queen Liliuokalani, this chapel has provided a sanctuary for generations of soldiers, offering comfort, faith and a sense of home. I am truly honored to be here to celebrate with you today.” – Col. Rachel Sullivan

The Aha Mele Hawaiian music festival featured performances and representations by esteemed churches and organizations from across the state of Hawaii, including the Liliuokalani Church, the Haili Church, the Kawaiahao Church, St. Andrew’s Cathedral, the Women’s Board of Missions, and St. Stephen’s Church, among others. The many voices filled the chapel, reinforcing themes of unity and shared heritage.

During World War II, many soldiers sought comfort and guidance within the chapel’s walls before deploying to the Pacific. Decades later, the Aha Mele continues this tradition, reminding attendees of the strength found in music fellowship and community.

Organized by the esteemed Dr. Kahu Kaleo Patterson and the Pacific Justic and Reconciliation Center, the Aha Mele at Soldier’s Chapel highlights his commitment to preserving and sharing Hawaiian cultural history and spiritual tradition. Dr. Patterson’s leadership and presence at this event reinforces the importance of honoring the great Queen Liliuokalani’s legacy and strengthening the long-standing relationship between Hawaii and the U.S. Army.

“May the music we share uplift our spirits, strengthen our bonds, and honor the legacy of those who have gathered in this chapel before us,” he said.

As the sounds of Hawaiian hymns and choral harmonies resonated through the chapel, the Aha Mele stood as a testament to Queen Liliʻuokalani’s enduring spirit of generosity, charity and the unbreakable bond between Hawaii and the U.S. Army.

