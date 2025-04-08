168th Medical Group Change of Command

EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, Alaska –Family, friends, and members of the 168th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, gathered together for a Change of Command Ceremony on March 22, 2025. The event symbolized the passing of the torch from U.S. Air Force Col. Julie M. Robinson to Lt. Col. Russell S. Pierce.



The ceremony at the 168th Wing KC-135 hangar marked the end of an era with Col. Robinson’s retirement after years of dedicated service as a dentist and a commander. Lt. Col. Pierce, who has a rich background in both military and civilian medicine, took command of the 168th Medical Group, bringing a wealth of experience and a strong commitment to the health and well-being of the Airmen under his care.



Pierce, who serves as the physician for the 168th Medical Group, has an extensive history in medical care and military service. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Olivet Nazarene University in 1988 and went on to complete his medical degree at the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine in St. Maarten in 2010. Pierce performed his family medicine residency at the University of Wyoming in Casper before recommissioning in the Alaska Air National Guard in 2017. Before his current position, he served in various capacities, including as a Combat Medical Specialist in the Illinois Army National Guard.



During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Pierce addressed the medical group with gratitude and optimism. “It is my honor and privilege to stand before you today as I assume command of the medical group,” Pierce began. “I am incredibly humbled by the opportunity to lead such a dedicated and talented team.” He went on to reflect on his journey with the 168th Wing, recalling his conversation with Col. Saxe when he rejoined the unit, saying, “As long as it remains fun and I am surrounded by great people who make me a better person, I will stay. I am still here because of all of you challenging me and making me a better person.”



He acknowledged the team’s outstanding work and the significant responsibility of caring for Airmen, calling it “one of the highest privileges we can have.” Lt. Col. Pierce’s leadership goals are centered on maintaining a strong focus on mission readiness, Airman development, and continuous improvement. He emphasized the importance of providing exceptional care and fostering a culture of respect, innovation, and readiness.



“As the Med Group, our job is to ensure Airmen are healthy and fit to serve. We will work together to maintain the highest standard in medical care, ensuring every Airman receives the support they need to succeed in their respective roles,” Pierce said.



Pierce expressed his commitment to open communication, transparency, and mutual respect: “My door will always be open to listen to your ideas, concerns, and feedback. Together, we will create an environment where everyone feels valued, supported, and empowered to contribute to the mission.”



Before concluding, Lt. Col. Pierce expressed his deep gratitude to Col. Robinson, acknowledging her invaluable leadership and support during the transition. “I hope she knows she has touched many lives and inspired many to be better Airmen and people,” he said. “She is leaving shoes that are going to be very hard to fill.”



The change of command ceremony served as a testament to the 168th Medical Group's commitment to continue providing exceptional care and support to the men and women of the Alaska Air National Guard under Lt. Col. Pierce’s leadership.

