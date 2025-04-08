Bells of Honor: Presidio Ceremony Marks 83 Years Since Bataan Death March

Photo By Maj. India Hunter | U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ervin Rivera, 364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, stands by to...... read more read more Photo By Maj. India Hunter | U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ervin Rivera, 364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, stands by to ring the bell in honor of the thousands of American and Filipino soldiers who suffered and died during the Bataan Death March, honoring their sacrifice and preserving their legacy for future generations during the Bataan Death March Commemoration at the San Francisco National Cemetery, April 5, 2025. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. India Hunter) see less | View Image Page

SAN FRANCISCO - The resounding toll of ceremonial bells echoed through San Francisco’s National Cemetery Saturday, marking 83 years since thousands of American and Filipino Soldiers suffered through the Bataan Death March. Each toll honored those who died during one of World War II’s most brutal chapters.



Brig. Gen. Steven McLaughlin, master of ceremonies, highlighted some of the most significant and emotional parts of the ceremony. “Two parts stand out – the Congressional Gold Medal ceremony, when people receive medals and bring photos of their relatives who served in war, who’ve probably passed away by now. That’s very emotional. And the tolling of the bells, when we remember all the sacrifices of WWII,” McLaughlin said.



Following the Japanese invasion of the Philippines in December 1941, American and Filipino forces fought courageously for months on the Bataan Peninsula despite limited supplies and reinforcements. On April 9, 1942, after holding out against tremendous odds, some 75,000, American and Filipino troops surrendered. What followed was the 65-mile forced march to prison camps that’s now known as the Bataan Death March.



For Lt. Col. Ervin Rivera, 364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command Soldier who rang the bell during the ceremony, the moment carried personal weight. He said it was a great honor to commemorate the service and sacrifice of those Soldiers. “My uncle was actually in a Filipino guerrilla unit that fought side by side with the U.S. Army. He actually walked that march and survived,” Rivera said.



Prisoners suffered unimaginable treatment during the week-long journey in extreme heat with little to no food or water. Thousands died from exhaustion, heat, disease or were killed by the guards. The cruelty didn’t stop for those who eventually made it to the Japanese prison camps. They endured years of harsh conditions where many more died from starvation, disease and abuse.



Col. Alfred Chang, 319th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) commander, took part in honoring the fallen during the ceremony. He said the tolling of the bells was designed to honor those who served and explained how historical events shape today’s military training. “The event of this weekend has inspired the need of military training in resiliency, studying history and living up to the Army Values. The survivors of the Bataan Death March demonstrated their resiliency in enduring the horrific march and living conditions,” Chang said.



WWII and Korean War veterans in the ceremony received certificates of recognition, with Korean War veterans also receiving Ambassador for Peace Medals. This year’s ceremony, organized by the Bataan Legacy Historical Society, takes on added significance as this year marks the 80th anniversary of WWII’s end.



The tradition of tolling bells for the fallen dates back centuries across cultures, serving as both warning and remembrance. Each toll represents not just those who fell but reminds us of the endurance of those who survived. As fewer survivors remain, the bell tolling serves to ensure the Bataan Death March is never forgotten.