Baking Beyond Borders: Military Spouse, City, and Base Unite to Modernize ND Cottage Foods Law

MINOT AFB, N.D. – On March 21, 2025, North Dakota Governor Kelly Armstrong signed Senate Bill 2386 into law, introducing significant amendments to the state's Cottage Foods Act. This legislation permits home-based food producers to ship their products out of state and accept orders via phone and online platforms. Previously, North Dakota was among the few states that restricted such businesses from engaging in interstate commerce. The new law also allows for the shipment of poultry products nationwide.

This development is particularly impactful for military spouses stationed at Minot Air Force Base (AFB). Frequent relocations often pose challenges for military spouses seeking stable employment. The enhanced Cottage Foods Act offers a viable solution by enabling spouses to establish and expand home-based food businesses with greater flexibility. North Dakota residents can now maintain and grow their customer base across state lines, ensuring business continuity despite relocations.​

“When we learned in April of 2024 that our next duty station would be Minot AFB, we were so excited and invested in the community well before we arrived. But learning that the state's Cottage Food Laws prohibited shipping, online sales, phone sales and consignment, I knew it was going to move my business back a step,” said Jenetta Sawyer, a 91st Missile Wing military spouse and home-based baker in Minot. “I began researching in May of 2024 on how to submit a bill and its process.”

Sawyer has been a vocal advocate for these changes. Having operated her baking business in multiple states, Sawyer highlighted the limitations of North Dakota's previous regulations, which prohibited shipping goods out of state. She emphasized that many cottage food entrepreneurs, particularly military spouses, rely on clientele established in previous locations. The inability to ship products across state lines hindered business growth and sustainability. ​

After hearing the plight of a local Minot Air Force Base spouse, Brekka Kramer, Minot Area Chamber Economic Development Corporation CEO, Kramer and Sawyer worked hard together to make this grassroot initiative come to fruition in the last hour.

Senate bill 2386 is important as military spouses often depend on home-based businesses to achieve professional fulfillment and financial stability amid the uncertainties of military life. The revised law empowers them to leverage their skills and entrepreneurial spirit, contributing positively to their families and communities. ​

“According to the Air & Space Force Association, military spouses face a 24% unemployment rate, which is roughly four times the national average. With this law being enacted, the spouses and family of service members stationed at Minot AFB and other military bases in North Dakota will have the freedom to operate their cottage food businesses efficiently--at the local level and between states,” Sawyer explained.

The passage of Senate Bill 2386 reflects North Dakota's commitment to supporting small businesses and recognizing the unique challenges faced by military families. By embracing modern commerce practices, the state provides military spouses at Minot AFB with enhanced opportunities to thrive as entrepreneurs, fostering economic growth and personal development within the community.

“This law not only impacts Minot Air Force Base spouses, it helps those working small businesses that want to sell interstate commerce (across state lines),” said Kramer. “It means a military spouse at Minot knows the community cares and we are here to listen and help. Minot isn’t Minot without Minot Air Force Base. We care and are here to help no matter how big or small the task is.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2025 Date Posted: 04.09.2025 19:39 Story ID: 494967 Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Baking Beyond Borders: Military Spouse, City, and Base Unite to Modernize ND Cottage Foods Law, by SrA Alexander Nottingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.