“Get Real Get Better” Navy HRPP conducts Site Visit at NAMRU San Antonio

Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (April 9, 2025) – Dr. William...... read more read more Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (April 9, 2025) – Dr. William D’Angelo, a principal investigator and director, Directed Energy Health Effects, assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, speaks with Derek English and Lt. Cmdr. Matt Shipman, military deputy director, Department of the Navy (DON) Human Research Protection Program (HRPP) during a site visit to NAMRU San Antonio at the Battlefield Health and Trauma Research Institute. The DON HRPP is responsible for ensuring human subjects research conducted or supported by U.S. Navy complies with federal, DoD and Navy regulations. Its mission is to ensure the ethical treatment of human subjects in DON-conducted or supported research by promoting adherence to the ethical principles, laws, regulations, and policies that protect human subjects. NAMRU San Antonio is one of eight research commands within Navy Medicine Research and Development. Its mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of DoD personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell D. Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (April 9. 2025) – Department of Defense (DoD)-related research typically requires additional compliance activities, documentation, and subject protections.



To provide additional oversight of human-based research, members of the Department of the Navy (DON) Human Research Protection Program (HRPP) conducted a site visit at Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, April 8 - 9.



The DON HRPP is responsible for ensuring human subjects research conducted or supported by U.S. Navy complies with federal, DoD and Navy regulations.



Its mission is to ensure the ethical treatment of human subjects in DON-conducted or supported research by promoting adherence to the ethical principles, laws, regulations, and policies that protect human subjects.



The site assessment team conducted a comprehensive review of NAMRU San Antonio’s institutional protocols and procedures to ensure adherence to established ethical and regulatory standards for human subject research.



The assessment focused on verifying compliance with updated policies and implementation strategies designed to safeguard participants’ rights and welfare.



Upon completion of the review, NAMRU San Antonio was granted authorization to proceed with its critical combat casualty care and medical research initiatives, signifying successful demonstration of regulatory compliance and ethical research practices.



Dr. Darrin L. Frye, NAMRU San Antonio’s chief science director, characterized the site visit as a professionally rigorous evaluation conducted by highly talented and experienced representatives.



"DON HRPP site visits are crucial for maintaining ethical and regulatory compliance in NAMRU San Antonio’s research,” said Frye. “They facilitate procedural enhancement and ensure rigorous protection of human participants, thereby strengthening research integrity and public trust."



He further noted that the site team's personable approach resulted in a productive, educational, and motivational experience for all NAMRU San Antonio research scientists and staff.



By providing expert oversight, DON HRPP’s assessment facilitated the identification of areas for procedural enhancement and reinforced a culture of regulatory compliance.



“This process ultimately strengthens the integrity and reliability of NAMRU San Antonio’s research outcomes,” Frye said. “Furthermore, the site visit embodied the 'Get Real Get Better' framework, driving ethical research improvements through rigorous assessment and collaborative feedback, thus enhancing NAMRU-San Antonio capabilities."



NAMRU San Antonio is one of eight research commands within Navy Medicine Research and Development. Its mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of DoD personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.