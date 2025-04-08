Nagorski Golf Course Showcases Enhanced Services, Family-Friendly Atmosphere

FORT SHAFTER, HI – The Walter J. Nagorski Golf Course hosted an open house Wednesday, April 9, 2025, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the course’s Lanai, highlighting recent improvements, upcoming programs and fostering community engagement.



Golf Course Manager Paul Vasquez said the open house was designed to showcase the course’s rebranding and create a welcoming environment for all ages.



“We were thrilled to invite the community to experience the rebrand of Nagorski Golf Course,” Vasquez said. “This open house was a perfect opportunity for families to discover the exciting changes we’ve made.”



Attendees enjoyed complimentary refreshments, including a taco bar, and participated in prize drawings. The event featured new family-friendly initiatives, including introductory golf classes for children and adults, information on upcoming tournaments, and future clinics.



Assistant Golf Course Manager Bradley Goheen emphasized the importance of community feedback and engagement.



“We’re always excited to open our doors to the community and share the exciting developments at Nagorski Golf Course along with receiving feedback and ideas for future programming,” Goheen said. “This open house provides an excellent opportunity for everyone to meet our dedicated team, explore the Pro Shop, and learn about the diverse range of programs and membership options we offer.”



Vasquez added that the course aims to provide a premier golfing experience for all skill levels.



“Our goal is to provide a premier golfing experience for everyone,” Vasquez said. “We look forward to welcoming new faces while also continuing to serve those already familiar with our course.”



The Walter J. Nagorski Golf Course is open to all Department of Defense ID cardholders and the public. For more information, call (808) 787-4016 or visit https://hawaii.armymwr.com/programs/nagorski-golf-course.

