USID online renewal saves time for Navy retirees, dependents

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – A recent DOD self-service initiative helps Navy personnel, retirees, and family members save time by skipping the trip to the ID Card Office.



Uniformed Services Identification Card (USID) card holders or sponsors can renew USIDs from home using the ID Card Office Online. Retirees and family members use the Next Generation USID for benefits, privileges, and facility access.



“The retirees, military members, and dependents we serve have lives, jobs, and families too,” said Rear Adm. Stu Satterwhite, Commander, MyNavy Career Center (MNCC). “Renewing USIDs online instead of waiting in line gives back valuable time to our customers.”



USID online renewals officially went live for all eligible cardholders in September 2024. Since December, online USID renewals outnumber in-person renewals by 70 percent according to MNCC’s Navy Project Office.



“We want our customers to be able to eliminate the hassle of traveling to an ID lab, which may be hours away from home,” said Satterwhite. “Sponsors can easily renew their dependents’ USIDs without having to visit an ID lab in person, which is especially convenient for those deployed or stationed in a different geographic area from their family.”



Retirees and sponsors can renew USIDs online by visiting the ID Card Office Online at https://idco.dmdc.osd.mil/idco/. A USID recipient’s photo and address must be current in the Defense Eligibility Enrollment Reporting System (DEERS) to receive their USID via USPS mail.



“Renewing a USID online saves time for both the sponsor and the cardholder,” said Erika Marks, MNCC Navy Project Officer. “The military sponsor simply needs their Common Access Card (CAC) or DS logon to get started with the renewal request today.”



Issuing a new USID, including replacing a lost card, still requires an in-person appointment at an ID lab for the sponsor and recipient. For military members and civil servants, CAC issuance and renewal still require in-person appointments.



MNCC’s mission is to deliver modern hire-to-retire HR services through 24/7 customer service to Sailors, veterans, and their families. Through Sailor feedback, MNCC constantly strives to provide more resources and accurate resolutions. Contact MNCC at (833) 330-MNCC (6622) or AskMNCC@navy.mil. Find online self-service options on MyNavy Portal at my.navy.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2025 Date Posted: 04.09.2025 Location: MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US