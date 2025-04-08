Fort Johnson celebrates Medal of Honor events

FORT JOHNSON, La. — The Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson community celebrated Medal of Honor recipients March 17-25.

“Out of the 40 million Americans who served in the military since it was established in 1862, only 3,547 have received the Medal of Honor,” said Mark Leslie, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security director.

One of the ways Fort Johnson celebrated these heroes was to unveil street signs designated as Medal of Honor Streets. Medal of Honor decals were added to street signs at Bellrichard Avenue — honoring Pvt. 1st Class Leslie Allen Bellrichard, Schowalter Street — honoring 1st Lt. Edward Rightor Schowalter and Fournet Court — honoring 1st Lt. Douglas B. Fournet March 18.

Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson’s Shughart-Gordon Training Complex is also named in honor of Medal of Honor recipients Master Sgt. Gary I. Gordon and Sgt. 1st Class Randall D Shughart.

Another event held in celebration of Medal of Honor took place at Fort Johnson’s Allen Memorial Library.

Leslie and Col. CJ Lopez, Fort Johnson garrison commander, were masters of ceremony at the library’s Medal of Honor Story Time event held on March 21. They read and talked to the children about servicemembers sacrifices and described to them how special it is for these heroes to receive the award.

Library staff also created an elaborate display of books dedicated to stories and history surrounding Medal of Honor recipients for all library patrons to enjoy. In fact, an actual Medal of Honor ribbon sits in a glass encasement for all to see and admire.

Events ended on National Medal of Honor Day, March 25, as a special plaque was unveiled in the lobby of Woodfill Hall, also known as Building 350, by Brig. Gen. Jason A. Curl, JRTC and Fort Johnson commanding general and Col. CJ Lopez, Fort Johnson garrison commander, commemorating 1st. Lt. Samuel Woodfill, a member of Company M, 60th Infantry, 5th Division, who was awarded the Medal of Honor Oct. 12, 1918 for his bravery during action in World War I.

For more in-depth information and history of Medal of Honor recipients visit https://www.defense.gov/Spotlights/Medal-of-Honor/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2025 Date Posted: 04.09.2025 Story ID: 494955 Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US