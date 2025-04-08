Beauregard, Vernon Parish schools attend Education Summit

FORT JOHNSON, La. — School teachers, personnel and students from Vernon and Beauregard Parishes joined the installation leadership and Department of Education teams at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson’s Education Summit March 21, at the Warrior Center.

The summit celebrates the hard work of students, teachers and education personnel. It highlights the continued partnership between the school districts and JRTC and Fort Johnson.

“This gathering honors the dedication of our classroom teachers, administration, counselors and personnel,” said Vernon Parish School Board Superintendent James Williams.

He said the personnel’s care for children is beyond reproach and to be recognized.

Williams commended the installation leaders’ consistant support of the schools in Vernon and Beauregard Parishes throughout their tenure.

“When you think about achievement on a school level, whether it be about test scores or a level of success after they leave school, be it career or college education, their hard work pays off,” Williams said. “ I always try to make it a point to remember the people in this room who make that success possible.”

Within its 16 schools and two early childhood education centers, the Vernon Parish School District helps 7,500 students navigate the school system requirements leading to success.

Williams emphasizes that meetings such as this are where a lot of ideas are heard and planning gets done for the school year.

Beauregard Parish Superintendent Larry Hollie says gratitude is a key element in their lives at Beauregard Parish schools.

Beauregard Parish boasts 13 schools with 5,600 students.

“Ninety-five percent of our teachers are happy with their job,” said Hollie. “To me, that is a hallmark of a great teacher.”

“The jobs that we have are not easy” he said. “But we love what we do.”

He said the educators of the community love developing Beauregard Parish and growing their students into adults.

