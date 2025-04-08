Fort Gregg-Adams Army Community Service Announces New Renovations

Photo By Ericka Gillespie | The Army Community Service renovation connects the two separate ACS buildings with one...... read more read more Photo By Ericka Gillespie | The Army Community Service renovation connects the two separate ACS buildings with one fully enclosed hallway that will link the two buildings, improving the flow of foot traffic between the spaces and allows better access to service members and their families. see less | View Image Page

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. — The Army Community Service building is completing a major renovation project at its facility aimed at improving accessibility and enhancing services for Soldiers and their families.



The current renovation included connecting the two separate ACS buildings with one fully enclosed hallway that will link the two buildings, improving the flow of foot traffic between the spaces.



“Connecting the two buildings will not only create a better flow of traffic but will allow our service members and their families to easily access our services,” said Army Community Service Social Services Specialist, Frenchie Watts Kemp.



Before the renovation, the main building and the 2010 addition had entirely separate entrances, which posed logistical challenges for staff and visitors.



“The existing building and the addition are now connected,” explained Directorate of Public Works Architect, Phillip Tinsley. “We are now working to connect the HVAC, the fire alarm system and the mass notification system.”



The project is expected to be completed by the end of spring with minimal disruption to daily services.



ACS provides a wide range of services, including financial counseling, a variety of classes and family support programs, all of which will benefit from the improved layout.



The renovation is part of Fort Gregg-Adams ongoing commitment to enhancing support services for service members and their families, ensuring they have access to the resources they need in an easily accessible and efficient environment.



For more information about Army Community Service, please call (804)734-6388.