Army Trials pushes you beyond what you think you can do.

Courtesy Photo | (Photo by Corey Wallace) Sgt. Kyle Fields prepares to compete in timed trials for...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | (Photo by Corey Wallace) Sgt. Kyle Fields prepares to compete in timed trials for cycling on a recumbent bike at the 2025 Army Trials on Fort Bliss, Texas, on April 6th. see less | View Image Page

FORT BLISS, TX- Army Sgt. Kyle Fields is no stranger to sports and considers himself a natural competitor. “I've always liked competitions, like when I participated in track and field in high school,” said the Kentucky National Guardsman, who is competing for a spot on Team Army this week at the 2025 Army Trials on Fort Bliss, Texas.



Fields is one of 67 wounded, injured, or ill Soldier athletes competing for one of 40 positions on this year’s Team Army, who will go on to compete at the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games in Colorado Springs from July 18th to 26th.



In civilian life, Fields worked in law enforcement at a prison. He was deployed in his Army National Guard position in 2023 to the border when a terrible mishap occurred. “They wanted us to do a qualification with border patrol, and basically my gun accidentally went off in my holster.”



The accident occurred on July 26, 2023. The damage to his right leg was severe from the right knee down. Fields was sent to Fort Sam Houston for a few months before arriving at the Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit in November that year. He would endure three surgeries on his leg.



“I ended up getting compartment syndrome, which means pressure buildup in your muscle compartments. I have nerve damage, so my foot doesn't move very well,” said Fields.



The former track and field athlete’s running days are essentially over. He admits being in the SRU at the beginning was no picnic for him. “I mean to be honest with you, I didn't want to do anything, I was bummed out. My biggest thing was more or less, questioning, what I'm going to do when I get back home for my job because you know with my leg injury, I have to use a cane and a brace and I cannot go in the prison with that,” said Fields.



Getting his mind right for right now was in order. Enter Robyn Womac, a recreational therapist at the Fort Campbell SRU. “She is enthusiastic and motivated me. I mean, if it weren't for her, I probably wouldn't be where I am today. And I am here! I think it's essential to have people who want to do things like she does, helping Soldiers learn how to adapt and what adaptive sports can do to move them,” said Fields.



He competes in cycling on a recumbent, as well as in field events, rowing, air rifle, archery, wheelchair basketball, and wheelchair rugby. Being at Army Trials is beyond his wildest imagination. “It's a whole experience. It pushes you beyond what you think you can do, and you learn what not to do. All the Soldiers get along and bond during our classes here and at our events. We all learn from each other, and that’s great. Additionally, I'm having a great time with these incredible athletes.



His plan after the Army Trials and Warrior Games is to continue with school. When I transition back home, I'll continue my education, but I'm trying to get into radiology. I've always been interested in medical topics anyway. I’m exploring my options and taking advantage of opportunities at SRU. It’s pretty cool.”