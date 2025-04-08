Fort Johnson welcomes USO and Aleia Vail

The Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson community extends a warm welcome to Aleia Vail, the installation's new USO transition specialist.

Vail's office is located at the Army Community Service building and she is available to help Fort Johnson's active-duty community.

"I provide resources to servicemembers, military spouses and families whether they need assistance with employment, career advancement or financial wellness," Vail said. "I like to say the USO is a resource for resources."

In addition to a new USO transition specialist, a new USO center is in the works. The center will be located on Fort Johnson's North Fort and is estimated to open mid-autumn 2025.

"There will be an exponential number of resources located at the center when the new USO opens," Vail said. "We hope to also schedule concerts soon."

Vail said the USO center will be a place outside their home where servicemembers can relax, find various forms of entertainment and enjoy family activities.

According to the USO website, the USO is the leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening the well-being of the people serving in America’s military and their families. Since 1941, the USO has been by the side of service members throughout their military service. Impactful support is provided through our 250+ locations around the world, a robust care package delivery program, global entertainment, military spouse and youth programming, and much more, all made possible by donors, corporate partners, volunteers and staff.

For more information visit The Organization · United Service Organizations.

