Future Faces of the Force: Scouting the path to excellence

"I'm really glad that I joined the Army," said Spc. Uriel Rosario, a cavalry scout assigned to "Crazy" Troop, 1st Squadron, 94th Cavalry Regiment. "I enjoyed my time at [one-station unit training], even with it being 22 weeks; it was an experience that I will never forget."



As one of the newest members of the Minnesota National Guard, Rosario represents the future of the force—a generation of service members prepared to meet new challenges with resilience and determination.



Rosario enlisted in the Minnesota National Guard in October of 2023. In January 2024, he boarded a plane for Georgia to begin training. He recalls the first time he slept under the stars at Fort Benning, then Fort Moore. Wrapped in a sleeping bag on the cold, hard ground, he woke up in the middle of the night, feeling the crisp Georgia air. Above him, the sky was scattered with stars.



"Even if it meant sleeping on the dirt," said Rosario. "It was such a great feeling to be around my battle buddies and watch the sun come up."



Of course, military training is not all peaceful moments under the stars.



"Being cold in the field, no showers for days," he admits. "Low crawling through the mud and rocks and dirt, all the pushups, sit-ups, random counts in the middle of the night, it was all worth it; I look back and get a smile on my face."



Rosario thrived on the challenge, taking every bit of instruction from his drill sergeants to heart.



Rosario grew up in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, and was inspired by his mother's example of resilience and hard work. Sports were a major part of his life; he played baseball throughout high school and at Mayville State University in North Dakota. After completing his degree in 2020, Rosario moved to Duluth where the idea of enlisting kept resurfacing, first from recruiters during his school years and then from his new roommate.



"It was a weird time, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic," added Rosario. "I was just going about life in a new city, and the Guard was a recurring theme; this time, it was because my roommate was in."



By 2023, Rosario was looking for a new challenge. A visit to a local recruiter's office turned into a decision within a week. The Minnesota National Guard made sense because it allowed him to serve while maintaining close relationships with friends and family at home. Choosing to become a cavalry scout job was natural.



"I knew absolutely nothing about what they did or how they did it," said Rosario. "I just figured recon, quiet, stealthy— yeah, that's all the convincing I needed."



Rosario understood the significance of his decision the moment he stepped off the bus at Fort Moore and saw his first drill sergeant. Once he finished at reception and training really began, he was determined to learn as much as he could from the drill sergeants, acknowledging the potential dangers of combat roles.



"I didn't go in trying to win awards or gain any recognition," Rosario admitted. "I didn't expect myself to get past the first hurdle, which was rifle qualification. I was just trying to do my best in everything."



His best turned out to be elite. He had earned the Excellence in Armor award by the end of the training cycle. This award recognizes Soldiers who exceed standards and demonstrate superior leadership potential. Soldiers are recommended by their drill sergeant and must meet minimum qualifications: earning an Army Combat Fitness Test score above 480, with at least 80 in each event, qualifying on the M4 carbine as a sharpshooter, passing all skills tests and successfully finding four of five points during land navigation, among other things.



Rosario accomplished all that and more, scoring just shy of a perfect score on his final fitness test with 599 points and qualifying on his rifle, hitting 33 of the 40 available targets.



"My drill sergeants made it clear," Rosario said. "What you learn here is what keeps you alive if any conflict were to happen."



The most challenging part of training, Rosario said, was not the training itself but being away from loved ones. He attended church services and connected with other trainees to stay focused. Most importantly, it was his mindset that helped. He reminded himself daily that he was training for a reason.

Rosario hopes to attend officer candidate school and potentially commission as an officer in the future. For now, he wants to lean on noncommissioned officers in his company and continue to develop his skills. With his unit's gunnery qualification approaching, Rosario remains focused on maintaining a path toward excellence.



"I made a choice that would challenge me in life, and it did just that," added Rosario. "Now, I have many years to look forward to with my unit and to do my best with them."

