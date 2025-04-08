Fort Buchanan deploys Army Reserve Civil Affairs troops to SOUTHCOM AOR

Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Luisa Segarra, a transportation assistant at the Fort Buchanan Logistics Readiness...... read more read more Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Luisa Segarra, a transportation assistant at the Fort Buchanan Logistics Readiness Center (LRC) under the 407th Army Field Support Brigade (right), coordinates with soldiers from various Army Reserve units in Puerto Rico to prepare for upcoming movements. With an annual budget exceeding $500 million, Fort Buchanan supports a military community of approximately 15,000 personnel, including active duty, Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve members. The mission of Fort Buchanan is to serve as a platform that enhances readiness and facilitates the deployment of military personnel anywhere, anytime. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO—Fort Buchanan, the U.S. Army's home in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, recently mobilized dozens of soldiers assigned to Delta Company, 402nd Civil Affairs Battalion, Army Reserve, who will conduct missions in several Latin American countries.



Capt. Edwin Cuevas is a team leader in the unit and served as the Unit Mobilization Officer.



"We will be conducting Civil Affairs operations in the Southern Command area of operations. We will work together with local governments in different countries to establish collaborative efforts," said Cuevas, a Mayagüez native.



The officer, who has participated in two previous deployments to Joint Task Force-Bravo in Honduras, explained that soldiers receive special pay for speaking and writing Spanish, facilitating their mission in Latin American countries.



"Civil Affairs soldiers are that link between the military and the civilian population. In this way, we assist communities in different countries coordinate resources that allow them to better serve their citizens. In this process, speaking Spanish makes us more effective," Cuevas added.



Kendra Carballo Matos, transportation assistant at the Fort Buchanan Logistics Readiness Center (LRC) under the 407th Army Field Support Brigade, was part of the team that facilitated this deployment.



"The process of mobilizing a unit from Puerto Rico is simple. However, there are many elements occurring simultaneously, so a small change could generate a substantial change in the deployment process. It is important to pay close attention to all the details," said Carballo Matos.



Javier Rivera, chief of the transportation division at LRC, elaborated on how Fort Buchanan fulfills its mission as a military readiness platform to facilitate the movement of military personnel from the Caribbean.



"Once units in Puerto Rico or the Virgin Islands are identified for mobilization around the world, we, as Army transportation experts, coordinate directly with the unit's mobilization officer so they have the necessary resources to deploy to their mission location," said Rivera.



"The cost of a military mobilization from Puerto Rico can range from hundreds of thousands of dollars to millions of dollars, depending on the number of military personnel and equipment to be transported. Occasionally, we must hire buses, chartered planes, and intercontinental ships, among other means of transportation," added Rivera.



This deployment from Fort Buchanan, clearly showcases how our soldiers consistently demonstrate their resolve to defend freedom at home and abroad, as we celebrate the 250th birthday of the United States Army.



With an annual budget of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a military community of approximately 15,000 active duty, Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a platform to enhance readiness and facilitate the deployment of military personnel anywhere, anytime.