Marine Corps to Deploy Counter-Drone Systems Across Units in 2025

The proliferation of small Unmanned Aircraft Systems presents a significant tactical challenge for modern military forces. As adversaries across the globe increasingly mature and employ low-cost sUAS for reconnaissance, surveillance, and attack missions, it is imperative for the Marine Corps to enhance its capability to counter these threats in a dynamic, contested, and distributed environment.



This year, the Marine Corps will field dismounted counter-sUAS capabilities across the entire MAGTF, which will allow deployed Marines to effectively conduct self-defense against threat sUAS. The Marine Corps will maintain operational superiority and safeguard Marines, maritime forces, and the Joint Force against this evolving threat in diverse operational environments.



The technologies being fielded will allow Marines to detect, track, identify, and defeat adversary sUAS with both kinetic and non-kinetic means.



These systems will be lightweight, easy-to-use, easy-to-train, military occupational specialty agnostic, and to the maximum extent possible use weapon systems organic to individual units.



Small UAS pose significant risks due to their agility, low signature, and ease of employment. These systems can disrupt operations, compromise security, and destroy critical assets, and result in loss of life. The Marine Corps must therefore prioritize the development and integration of organic CUAS solutions, consisting of both mounted and dismounted capabilities, that provide a comprehensive protection against these emerging threats. Effective countermeasures are essential for safeguarding personnel and critical assets ensuring mission success.



Current Ground Based Air Defense capabilities that are being fielded today predominantly focus on mounted platforms organic to the Low Altitude Air Defense Battalions and the Littoral Anti-Air Battalions, which encompass the entire air defense continuum up to and including defeating manned aircraft and cruise missile threats. Those dedicated air defense assets are not always practical or available at scale to support individual unit operations. The fielding of organic-CUAS capabilities will address this gap by providing essential self-defense equipment while not detracting from the operator’s primary duties.



This decentralization of defensive measures aligns with the Marine Corps' emphasis on maneuver warfare and dispersed operations, ensuring that all elements of the MAGTF can operate effectively in all environments.



Furthermore, continuous evaluation and adaptation of these systems will be crucial to keep pace with evolving sUAS technologies and tactics. By addressing this need, the MAGTF will enhance its defensive posture, safeguard its operational integrity, and ensure mission success in an increasingly complex threat environment.

